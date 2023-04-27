tiprankstipranks
Market News

2U Shares Jump after Analyst Upgrade

Shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) rallied today, which can be attributed to an analyst upgrade. Indeed, Brett Knoblauch of Cantor Fitzgerald changed his rating on the stock from Hold to Buy. Interestingly, though, he lowered his price target to $7.40 per share. For reference, his previous price target was $9.50 per share.

Knoblauch pointed to solid Q1 results, which saw management reaffirm guidance and also reduce leverage. He believes a worst-case scenario has already been factored in by investors and believes that the worst case is unlikely since the company has strong support from its customers.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target of $10.50 on TWOU stock, implying over 90% upside potential, as indicated by the graphic above.

Disclosure

Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TWOU

2U Reports Strong Results for First Quarter 2023
Press Releases2U Reports Strong Results for First Quarter 2023
20h ago
TWOU
Udemy price target lowered to $14 from $15 at Morgan Stanley
The FlyUdemy price target lowered to $14 from $15 at Morgan Stanley
27d ago
COUR
TWOU
2U price target lowered to $10 from $11 at Morgan Stanley
The Fly2U price target lowered to $10 from $11 at Morgan Stanley
27d ago
COUR
TWOU
More TWOU Latest News >

