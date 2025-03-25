23andMe Files for Bankruptcy as Customers Scramble to Erase Their DNA

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Value
New
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News WireArrivedEquityMultiple
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Smart Value
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

23andMe Files for Bankruptcy as Customers Scramble to Erase Their DNA

23andMe Files for Bankruptcy as Customers Scramble to Erase Their DNA

Once portrayed as a pioneer in consumer genetics, 23andMe (ME) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday, leaving behind a trail of angry customers, agitated investors, and a massive question mark over the future of millions of DNA records. The company, which once promised to revolutionize healthcare with a simple spit test, also announced the resignation of CEO Anne Wojcicki. ME stock crashed nearly 60% on Monday, dropping below $1 per share, signaling a dramatic fall for a firm once valued at over $6 billion.

The Race to Delete Data in Time

Now, According to The Wall Street Journal, customers are flooding 23andMe’s website in a panic, trying to delete their personal genetic data before the company’s potential sale of its assets. Many reported long wait times, website errors, and confusion over whether their data was being deleted. Some even tried and failed to remove the data of deceased family members.

They’re concerned about what will happen to their personal data with a new owner, and their fear isn’t unfounded. In 2023, a security breach at 23andMe exposed sensitive information from nearly 7 million users, shattering consumer confidence. Now, with bankruptcy looming and new ownership possible, people are worried their genetic information could be sold or mishandled without their full consent.

While the company says its privacy policy still applies, and any buyer will need to comply with the law, legal experts note that 23andMe is not bound by HIPAA, the U.S. law that typically protects health data. Instead, individual state laws — like those in California and Illinois — will govern what happens next. A new owner could change the privacy policy, but customers would have to agree to any new terms.

Investors Lost Almost Everything

The business side of the story is just as bleak. Investors who bought into the hype during its SPAC-fueled public debut in 2021 have seen nearly all of their value erased. Despite efforts to pivot the business, including a subscription service and a push into drug development, the company struggled to find sustainable revenue.

Anne Wojcicki, once the company’s face, has stepped down as CEO but says she still hopes to buy back the business. She remains on the board, though the bankruptcy process has wiped out her supervoting shares, which once gave her near-total control.

More than 15 million people shared their DNA with 23andMe. They wanted to learn about their ancestry and health risks and maybe even find unknown relatives. But they likely didn’t imagine their most personal data would end up in the middle of a bankruptcy court.For both customers and investors, the collapse of 23andMe is more than a failed startup story. It’s a warning. When personal data becomes a company’s most valuable asset, the risks go far beyond dollars and cents.

Questions or Comments about the article? Write to editor@tipranks.com

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential