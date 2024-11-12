23andMe Cuts 40% of Staff, Shutters Drug Development Ahead of Q2 Print

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksMost Visited WebsitesTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Most Visited Websites
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
23andMe Cuts 40% of Staff, Shutters Drug Development Ahead of Q2 Print
Market News

23andMe Cuts 40% of Staff, Shutters Drug Development Ahead of Q2 Print

Story Highlights

23andMe announced workforce reduction and discontinued its therapeutic programs to refocus on the consumer business and pharma partnerships. The company is set to release its Q2 FY25 results this morning.

23andMe (ME) announced a 40% staff reduction and the shuttering of its drug development business, ahead of its Q2 FY25 print. The genetic testing company is laying off roughly 200 people and shutting down human trials for two of its lead drug candidates. 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki said the company will try to sell the drug development arm to streamline operations.

The company will instead focus on licensing its genetics data to pharmaceutical companies, helping them develop their own drugs. This is the fifth consecutive round of layoffs since 2023, following which, 23andMe will be a much leaner company with only 300 employees. The company’s latest restructuring efforts are expected to save $35 million in costs annually.

23andMe’s Woes Continue to Soar

While announcing the measures, Wojcicki stated that 23andMe needs to take these “difficult but necessary” steps to refocus on its consumer business and research partnerships. The company’s core consumer operations continue to report losses. Additionally, its DNA testing business has limited upward potential as its test kits are used for a single time, resulting in no recurring revenues. Meanwhile, its subscription sales business is also slow, with subscribers apparently declining year-over-year.

Wojcicki, who is also a majority owner of the business, made failed attempts in July to take the company private. The board of directors did not think the offer of $0.40 per share was fair enough. Soon after, seven board members resigned, leaving Wojcicki as the sole director of the company. However, she recently appointed three new directors to the board.

What to Expect from ME’s Q2 FY25 Results

23andMe is slated to release its second quarter Fiscal 2025 results before the markets open today. The Street expects the company to post a loss of $3.15 per share, a bit lower compared to last year’s figure of $3.20 per share. Revenues are pegged at $36.41 million, down 27.7% year-over-year.

Options Traders Anticipate a Major Move

Using TipRanks’ Options tool, we can see what options traders are expecting from the stock immediately after its earnings report. The expected earnings move is determined by calculating the at-the-money straddle of the options closest to expiration after the earnings announcement. If this sounds complicated, don’t worry as the Options tool does this for you.

Indeed, it currently says that options traders are expecting an 18.44% move in either direction in ME stock.

Is 23andMe Stock Worth Buying?

Currently, on TipRanks, only one analyst has given a Hold recommendation on ME stock in the past three months. Also, the average 23andMe Holding price target of $8.40 implies 82.2% upside potential from current levels. Year-to-date, ME shares have lost 74.8%.

See more ME analyst ratings

Disclosure

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
23andMe to reduce overall headcount by 40% of workforce
ME
Catie Powers
Premium
ME Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
ME
Disclaimer
Go Ad-Free with Our App