22nd Century Group Plunges after CEO Departs

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Product Insights StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFsS&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
EthereumSolanaBinance CoinRipple
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsETF Stock Exposure Tool
New
Trending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Product Insights Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top ETFs by AUM
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Solana
Binance Coin
Ripple
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
ETF Stock Exposure Tool
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Market News

22nd Century Group Plunges after CEO Departs

When a CEO is willing to walk away from a company, that’s seldom a good sign. Just ask tobacco stock 22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII), whose CEO jumped ship and whose share price promptly dropped over 41% in Monday’s trading session.

James Mish served as CEO at 22nd Century Group since 2020, which was an interesting time to be a CEO of anywhere, as federal mandates either required your total closure or conversion to online-only operations, except for a handful of “essential” operations. But that’s where Mish came from, and now, he’s out the door. He’ll be keeping a foot in the door, however, as he’ll now be part of 22nd Century Group’s board of directors. Taking over for Mish will be none other than tobacco business unit leader John Miller, who will now be interim CEO.

That’s not the only change at 22nd Century Group, however; it announced a direct offering of common stock valued at $11.7 million, which it will use for several purposes, including stepping up its consumer use data operations, streamlining overall operations, and the ever-popular “general corporate purposes.” It also brought in Andrew Arno to serve as an independent director and launched a cost-reduction initiative that would, hopefully, save $15 million annually.

A look at the last five trading days for 22nd Century Group stock shows that shares are quite volatile but seem to be at their typical level. Five days ago, shares were priced almost identically to what they are today, but that was after a brief run-up that saw shares essentially double what they were. All those gains were promptly lost over most of Friday’s trading and into today.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on XXII

22nd Century Announces Executive Leadership Changes
Press Releases22nd Century Announces Executive Leadership Changes
6h ago
XXII
22nd Century Group (XXII) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards
XXII
22nd Century regains compliance with Nasdaq listing standards
XXII
More XXII Latest News >

More News & Analysis on XXII

22nd Century Announces Executive Leadership Changes
Press Releases22nd Century Announces Executive Leadership Changes
6h ago
XXII
22nd Century Group (XXII) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards
Press Releases22nd Century Group (XXII) Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards
4d ago
XXII
22nd Century regains compliance with Nasdaq listing standards
The Fly22nd Century regains compliance with Nasdaq listing standards
4d ago
XXII
More XXII Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >