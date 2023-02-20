10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates Arrive

Thanks to the pullback in the market, several dividend stocks are trading close to their 52-week lows. While these stocks are trading at a discount from the peak, investors must buy them before their ex-dividend dates arrive to become eligible for the next payout. Against this backdrop, here are 10 stocks reaching their ex-dividend dates this week. Buy them at a bargain now and benefit from their payouts.

Click on any stock to research it thoroughly before deciding whether to add it to your portfolio. Also, investors can leverage TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar to track dividend stocks and their payouts.

Here is the complete list:

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON )

) First Bancorp Puerto Rico ( NYSE:FBP )

) Unilever ( NYSE:UL )

) ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS )

) Organon ( NYSE:OGN )

) Crawford & Company ( NYSE:CRD.A )

) Crawford & Company ( NYSE:CRD.B )

) HNI ( NYSE:HNI )

) Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC )

) Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Disclosure