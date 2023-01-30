10 Stocks to Buy Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates

There’s still time to buy these 10 stocks and benefit from their dividends. All the stocks are trading at or near their 52-week lows, so you could benefit from both regular dividend income and stock price appreciation.

Keep track of all dividend stocks with TipRanks’ Dividend Calendar.

Here are the 10 stocks reaching their ex-dividend dates this week. Click on any stock to research it thoroughly before deciding whether to add it to your portfolio.

CZWI (Citizens Community Bancorp)

KFFB (Kentucky First Federal Bancorp)

CZNC (Citizens & Northern Corp.)

HAS (Hasbro)

NRG (NRG Energy)

HOPE (Hope Bancorp)

HAFC (Hanmi Financial)

PPBI (Pacific Premier Bancorp)

BSRR (Sierra Bancorp)

MCBS (MetroCity Bankshares)