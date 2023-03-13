Zynex’s Delayed Earnings Call Proved Worth the Wait

Earlier today, Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) posted its earnings report, and investors were happy with what they heard. The call may have been postponed, but it turned out to be worth the wait. Zynex was up just under 15% in Monday’s trading, and this healthcare stock may have some more upward potential to come.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.19, in line with analyst projections, though it also represented a roughly 13% decline. Net revenue, meanwhile, beat on a year-over-year comparison by a wide margin, coming in at around $48.81 million, for a 20.9% jump over the same time last year. However, it was less than analysts were looking for.

Zynex’s impressive future predictions, meanwhile, really caught investors’ attention, noting that it saw the highest number of orders in the company’s history, breaking the previous record for the third quarter in a row. It’s also looking for the full-year 2023 revenue figure to come in between $180 million and $200 million, where consensus believes it should pull in $196.06 million. Zynex’s president and CEO, Thomas Sandgaard, noted that “double-digit growth” should continue to mark its path going forward.

A look at the last five trading days for Zynex stock suggests a lot of volatility. Zynex wavered up and down leading up to the earnings report, which sent its shares higher.

Disclosure