Zoom Zooms in on Virtual Academic Needs

Video communications technology company Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) recently revealed the launch of new features exclusively for the education sector at the CoSN2022 national conference.

Following the news, shares of the company declined 1.7% on Monday. The stock, however, pared its losses slightly to close at $109.74 in the extended trading session.

The new offerings include Virtual Background & Blur for Chromebooks, enhancements to Breakout Rooms, and the ability to send audio and video messages to Zoom chat.

Management Commentary

The Global Education Strategy Lead at Zoom, Johann Zimmern, said, “We work closely with our global K-12 and higher education customers, taking their requests into account and involving them in feature development. As a direct result of this, Zoom developed these exciting new features for education.”

Stock Rating

Last month, BNP Paribas analyst Stefan Slowinski initiated coverage on the stock with a Hold rating and a price target of $110, which implies that the stock is fairly valued at current levels.

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and 14 Holds. Zoom’s average price forecast of $166.33 implies that the stock has upside potential of 52.5% from current levels. Shares have declined 66.1% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Zoom’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Zoom website recorded a 1.82% monthly rise in global visits in March, compared to the same period last year. However, the footfall on the company’s website has declined 57.15% year-to-date, compared to the previous year.

Key Takeaway

Zoom’s initiative to launch specific features after getting insightful feedback from the education sector is expected to make it the pre-eminent choice of educators and students for their virtual academic needs.

