XPO Logistics Drives in Mixed Q3 Numbers

Freight transport services provider XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) has delivered a mixed set of third-quarter numbers.

Revenue declined 7% year-over-year to $3.04 billion, missing expectations by $60 million. EPS at $1.45, on the other hand, surpassed expectations by $0.1.

Importantly, the company witnessed a 65% jump in operating income over the year-ago period while also improving tonnage in North American LTL business during this period.

Further, North American truck brokerage volume inched up 9% over the prior year period.

Looking ahead, for 2022, XPO sees an adjusted EBITDA of at least $1 billion for the North American less-than-truckload (LTL) business.

