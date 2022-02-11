XPeng Boosts Presence in Europe with Partnerships and Retail Store Openings

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

XPeng Boosts Presence in Europe with Partnerships and Retail Store Openings

EV maker XPeng, Inc. (NYSE: XPEV) plans to open self-operated retail stores in Europe and has signed partnership agreements in the Netherlands and Sweden to boost its presence in the continent.

The company has signed an Agency Retail collaboration agreement with a Netherlands-based automotive retail organization, Emil Frey, for developing its sales and service network as well as managing its branded stores across the nation.

The partnership with Emil Frey is XPeng’s first Agency Retail collaboration in Europe.

Meanwhile, XPeng has also signed an Agency Retail collaboration agreement with a Swedish automobile dealer and distributor, Bilia, to offer localized products and services to international customers.

As per the terms of the agreement, Bilia stores will carry XPeng’s products and its service centers will service XPeng’s products. Initially, the deal will include Bilia stores in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö.

Additionally, the Chinese firm plans to open its first self-operated retail store in the world this week in Sweden. It also plans to open a retail store in the Westfield Mall near the Dutch city of The Hague in March.

The Chairman and CEO of XPeng, He Xiaopeng, said, “We strongly support the EV development strategy in Europe and are forging partnerships with top-tier local players to accelerate energy conservation, emission reduction and electrification in Europe.”

About XPeng

XPeng designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart EVs. The company also offers an autonomous driving software system, bank loans, vehicle leasing, and auto insurance services.

XPEV stock closed 4.4% down on Thursday. It lost another 1.1% in after-hours trading to end the day at $38.50.

Analysts’ Take

Recently, Barclays (NYSE: BCS) analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $45 (15.6% upside potential).

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 4 unanimous Buys. The average XPeng price target of $59.08 implies 51.8% upside potential. Shares have lost 28.3% over the past year.

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish on XPEV, compared to the sector average of 71%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
HubSpot’s Q4 Results Exceed Expectations; Shares Rise 5.5%
YouTube Plans NFT Integration and Metaverse Game Watching – Report
Bombardier Q4 Revenue Falls 24%