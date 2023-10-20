Wolfe Research Upgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), says It’s “Fairly Valued” 

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Wolfe Research Upgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), says It’s “Fairly Valued” 
Market News

Wolfe Research Upgrades Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), says It’s “Fairly Valued” 

Story Highlights

The upgrade comes on the heels of a market selloff, which Chubak said makes the stock “much more balanced.”

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) upgraded to a Hold rating at Wolfe Research after analyst Steven Chubak said the stock has a better risk-reward profile considering its present trading position. The upgrade comes on the heels of a market selloff, which Chubak said makes the stock “much more balanced.”

In a note to investors, Chubak said the recent selloffs made the shares “fairly valued, with earnings risk better reflected in consensus.” The sell-side analyst noted that MS is now selling at about 10.6 times his combined 2024–2025 EPS projections.

According to Chubak, Morgan Stanley has been the poorest performer since earnings began. In response to earnings this season, the stock fell 6.8% on Wednesday, the most among large-bank rivals. The decline was its biggest one-day drop since June 2020. 

With the upgrade from Wolfe Research, Morgan Stanley has no bearish Wall Street coverage joining big-bank rivals JP Morgan (NYSE:JPM), Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) in this regard. 

Morgan Stanley shares edged upwards by 0.82% in Friday’s trading. Despite that, the stock will finish the week with a nearly 7% decline.  Year-to-date, the stock has lost 11.98% of its value. 

Is MS a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on MS stock based on nine Buys, seven Holds, and zero Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic above. Furthermore, the average MS price target of $93.14 per share implies a 26.51% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley price target lowered to $101 from $102 at BMO Capital
The FlyMorgan Stanley price target lowered to $101 from $102 at BMO Capital
1d ago
MS
Morgan Stanley price target lowered to $97 from $102 at Evercore ISI
The FlyMorgan Stanley price target lowered to $97 from $102 at Evercore ISI
1d ago
MS
Morgan Stanley price target lowered to $90 from $100 at BofA
The FlyMorgan Stanley price target lowered to $90 from $100 at BofA
1d ago
MS
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >