Wix’s DoorDash Integration to Empower Restaurants

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Wix’s DoorDash Integration to Empower Restaurants

Cloud-based web development services provider Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) recently revealed that it has entered into a partnership with DoorDash’s white-label fulfillment platform, DoorDash Drive. DoorDash is an online food ordering and delivery platform.

Following the news, shares of the company declined 1.4% to close at $104.13 on Wednesday.

Strategic Impact

Online food delivery service has grown massively in the past couple of years due to the work-from-home culture. As a result, restaurants are constantly looking to ramp up their digital capabilities. To this end, Wix’s partnership with DoorDash is likely to be beneficial for its restaurant partners.

The partnership with DoorDash will allow the restaurants on the Wix Restaurants platform access to DoorDash’s delivery fleet. Further, the restaurant owners will have more customer data and insights into their purchase trends.

DoorDash Drive is available to restaurant owners via Wix Restaurants online, the Dine App, and the Wix Branded App.

Management Commentary

The VP of Wix Restaurants, Adam Garfield, said, “Offering an integration with DoorDash Drive empowers restaurants to provide a delivery solution that can increase profitability, build a stronger direct connection with customers, all while decreasing logistics headaches from Wix Restaurants’ commission-free platform.”

Stock Rating

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 10 Buys and five Holds. WIX’s average price target of $137.50 implies that the stock has upside potential of 32.1% from current levels. Shares have declined 62.7% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Wix’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Wix website recorded a 10.95% monthly decline in global visits in February, compared to the same period last year. Further, the footfall on its website has declined 22.07% year-to-date, compared to the previous year.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
UPS Sticks with Google for Cloud Resources
Citi’s India Divestment Plan Takes Shape
HubSpot Announces Partnership to Help Startups Raise Funds