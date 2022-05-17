tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

WillScot Mobile Bolsters California Presence Through Acquisition

Modular space and portable storage solutions provider, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC), acquired Elite Modular Leasing and Sales. This is WillScot’s second transaction this month. Earlier, it acquired Georgia Storage Containers’ rental fleet and associated assets.

With Elite Modular, WillScot added about 900 modular units to its operations in California.

Management Weighs In

The CEO of WillScot, Brad Soultz, commented, “The acquisition of Elite Modular expands our presence in California and adds particular expertise serving the public education sector.”

He added, “I have been impressed by the Elite team and their demonstrated success in competing in this market. As we continue to execute our growth strategy, I am excited to offer our diverse and fully turnkey offering to these new customers.”

WillScot funded this acquisition with cash on hand and a revolving credit facility.

Analyst’s Take

Berenberg Bank analyst Daniel Wang has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock alongside a price target of $52, implying a significant potential upside of 50.55%.

Overall, the Street also remains Bullish on the stock with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on seven unanimous Buys. The average WillScot price target of $46.43 implies a 34.42% potential upside. That’s on top of a 24.4% gain in the share price over the past 12 months.

Bloggers Remain Bullish

TipRanks data indicates blogger opinions and sentiment remain Bullish on WillScot, with 100% of blogger opinions being Bullish on WillScot compared to the industry average of 70%.

Closing Note

WillScot has been making strategic moves and, with these two acquisitions, has bolstered its operations in California and Atlanta while adding about 1,900 units to its operations. Additionally, Daniel Wang’s near 51% potential upside makes the stock even more attractive in the current environment.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Why Did Hippo Fly 31% on Friday?
Large Layoffs at Alibaba-Russia Joint Venture
Bristol Myers to Hive off New York Manufacturing Unit