Williams-Sonoma: Looming Macro Headwinds Keep Wells Fargo on the Sidelines

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
WSM
All News
Market News

Williams-Sonoma: Looming Macro Headwinds Keep Wells Fargo on the Sidelines

In this article:
In this article:
WSM

Retailers might be struggling, inflation might be running hot and burning a hole in the consumer’s pocket but going by Williams-Sonoma’s (WSM) latest quarterly update, the wealthy have yet to feel the pinch.

The luxury home furnishing retailer’s Q1 results beat expectations. Revenue increased by 8% from the same period last year to reach $1.89 billion, in turn coming in ahead of the Street’s $1.81 billion forecast. Non-GAAP EPS of $3.50 also came in well above the $2.90 consensus estimate.

The company also stuck to its fiscal 2022 guidance, saying it expects to meet the long-term financial goal of mid- to high-single digit annual revenue growth. This should see revenue climbing to $10 billion by fiscal 2024. And in contrast to the forecasts of several other retailers this earnings season, Williams-Sonoma also expects operating margins to stay more or less the same as in 2021.

Assessing the print, Wells Fargo’s Zachary Fadem says that following another robust display, the bear case goes “back on the shelf, for now.” “Q1 strength appears robust enough to underwrite positive comps & low/mid-teens EBIT margins for at least 1-2 more quarters,” the 5-star analyst went on to say.

However, with the macro narrative looking bleaker by the day, Fadem warns that eventually the “post-EPS rally will fade.” Countering management’s reassurances on operating margins, Fadem expects supply chain issues to further pressure margins, noting that quarter-to-date, trends have “softened.”

Furthermore, the analyst does not expect the higher-end home categories to be immune from the macro developments much longer, believing they will “soon face the wrath of a reversing wealth effect and wallet share shift back to experiences.”

While the analyst concedes WSM is obviously making all the right moves, the “looming macro headwinds” keep him on the sidelines for now.  It’s an Equal Weight (Hold), then, from Fadem who also lowers the price target from $140 to $135. (To watch Fadem’s track record, click here)

Looking at the ratings breakdown, based on 5 Buys and Holds each, plus 6 Sells, the consensus view is that this stock is a Hold. That said, even most of the bears appear to think the shares are undervalued; going by the $155.94 average target, the stock will add ~20% of muscle over the coming year. (See WSM stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst
NVDA
3 Stocks to Watch From TipRanks’ Top Smart Score List
EQH
IGT
Champion Iron Reports Earnings: Can It Maintain Its 5.9% Yield?
iA Financial Raises $250M in Debt; Insiders are Buying
Eli Lilly’s $2.1B Plan Reflects its Love for Indiana
LLY
Why Nutanix Stock is Down 24% Today
NTNX
Why Did Splunk Stock Rise in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session?
SPLK
Will NVIDIA Secure Investors’ Money Amid a Volatile Market?
NVDA
What Lifted Market Sentiments for Valvoline on Wednesday?
VVV
In this article:
WSM

Latest News Feed

Nvidia Stock Is ‘Too Cheap to Ignore,’ Says Analyst
NVDA
3 Stocks to Watch From TipRanks’ Top Smart Score List
EQH
IGT
Champion Iron Reports Earnings: Can It Maintain Its 5.9% Yield?
iA Financial Raises $250M in Debt; Insiders are Buying
Eli Lilly’s $2.1B Plan Reflects its Love for Indiana
LLY
Why Nutanix Stock is Down 24% Today
NTNX
Why Did Splunk Stock Rise in Thursday’s Pre-Market Session?
SPLK
Will NVIDIA Secure Investors’ Money Amid a Volatile Market?
NVDA
What Lifted Market Sentiments for Valvoline on Wednesday?
VVV