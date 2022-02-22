Williams Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Issues Guidance

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Williams Q4 Earnings Top Estimates; Issues Guidance

Williams (WMB) delivered stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results, characterized by growth across three major business segments. Earnings came in above consensus estimates and topped financial guidance. WMB shares fell 0.24% to close at $29.62 on February 21.

Williams is an energy company that builds and provides infrastructure for processing and delivering natural gas products.

Earnings

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA increased by $147 million to $1.48 billion driven by benefits from upstream operations and services revenues. Full-year adjusted EBITDA increased by $530 million to $5.64 billion. Fourth-quarter adjusted income increased by $94 million to $476 million as full-year adjusted income increased by $325 million to $1.66 billion.

Williams delivered Q4 adjusted earnings per share of $0.39, an increase from $0.31 in the same quarter last year and above analyst estimates of $0.34. Full-year adjusted EPS increased to $1.36 from $1.10 for 2020. Full-year revenue increased to $10.63 billion from $7.72 billion the previous year.

Available funds from operations (AFFO) in the fourth quarter increased to $1.05 billion from $983 million in the same quarter last year. Full-year AFFO totaled $4.07 billion, an improvement from $3.64 billion.

Williams expects adjusted EBITDA of between $5.6 billion and $6 billion for the 2022 financial year. Growth capital expenditures are expected to range between $1.25 billion and $1.35 billion. The company has also confirmed a 3.7% dividend increase to $1.70 for 2022 from $1.64 in 2021.  Williams’ dividend yield currently stands at 5.58%.

Stock Rating

Last week Mizuho Securities analyst Gabe Moreen reiterated a Buy rating on Williams stock and raised the price target to $33 from $31, implying 11.41% upside potential to current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 8 Buys and 2 Holds. The average Williams price target of $33 implies 11.41% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.

Related News:
Faurecia Expects 2022 Sales to Rise as Semiconductor Shortages Ease — Report
Yamana’s Q4 Earnings Exceed Estimates on Higher Gold Production
Report: JBS Withdraws Bid to Acquire Pilgrim’s Pride Completely; PPC Sinks 13.7%