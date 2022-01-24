Will Peloton Become the Next M&A Target?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTop Experts
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksNasdaqTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarIPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTop ExpertsNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
Bitcoin
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
Tipranks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Welcome
LoginSign Up
NotificationsMy Watchlist
Research Tools
Top Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot StocksTrending Stocks
HomeMarket NewsStock AnalysisTipRanks LabsIdeas & Insights
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
Expert CenterTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual InvestorsTop Performing Research Firms
Stock Comparison5g StocksAirline StocksArtificial Intelligence StocksBank StocksBiotech StocksBitcoin StocksBlockchain StocksBlue Chip StocksCannabis StocksCasino StocksChinese StocksCoronavirus Therapeutics StocksCoronavirus Vaccine StocksCryptocurrency StocksCybersecurity StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksGold StocksGrowth StocksHealthcare StocksHigh Dividend StocksHotel StocksLarge Cap StocksMega Cap StocksNFT StocksOil StocksOutdoor Activities StocksRenewable Energy StocksSolar StocksSpace StocksStay-At-Home StocksTech StocksUtility StocksVideo Game StocksVirtual Reality StocksWallStreetBets StocksWork-From-Home Stocks
Stock ScreenerPenny StocksWebsite Traffic Screener
Dividend Calculator
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarStock Market HolidaysIPO Calendar
Smart Portfolio
OverviewMy HoldingsMy Performance
My Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Public Profile
Account & More
LoginTipRanks PremiumPlans & Pricing
About TipRanksFAQAPI for InstitutionsBecome an AffiliateCareersContact Us
All News

Will Peloton Become the Next M&A Target?

An activist investor expressed his views over the weekend that Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) should fire its Chief Executive Officer John Foley and evaluate the sale of the company, after the share price plummeted recently, according to CNBC.

Meanwhile, shares of New York-based exercise equipment gained over 3% during the pre-market trading session on January 24 on the news. However, shares of the company have lost over 80% in the past year, below its IPO price of $29 in September 2019.

Activist Investor Blackwells Views

On January 23, Blackwells accused John Foley, Peloton’s co-founder, Chairman, and CEO, of strategic missteps like inconsistent pricing and manufacturing strategies, which have led to a sharp decline in the company’s share price performance.

Blackwells Capital owns less than a 5% stake in Peloton, and believes that Peloton is an attractive acquisition target for potentially larger technology or fitness companies.

However, as of September 30, John Foley and other insiders have super-voting Class B shares, with over 80% control of Peloton’s voting power. This implies that any changes to be made at the company will require huge pressure from other shareholders.

Peloton: Why Share Price Loss?

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Peloton saw strong demand for its fitness classes and equipment, making it one of the most sought-after stocks with $50 billion in market capitalization near the end of 2020.

However, in 2021, the robust demand faltered as customers returned to the gym and opted for other fitness options, following a gradual ease in pandemic-related restrictions.

As a result, the company witnessed a slowdown in its revenues growth and declining profitability amid rising costs. Consequentially, the company announced a hiring freeze in November 2021 and started evaluating ways to control costs like optimizing its marketing spending and curbing showroom development.

Earlier, on January 18, CNBC reported that Peloton hired management consulting group McKinsey & Co to review its cost structure blaming historically high inflation levels and higher supply chain costs. According to the report, the company could possibly hike the bike prices by around 15%, potentially cut jobs, and consider store closures.

Notably, on January 20, shares of the company plunged almost 24% to $24.22, erasing $2.5 billion in market capitalization in a single day. The dip followed after CNBC reported that Peloton is temporarily halting production of its fitness bikes and treadmills to cut costs.

Responding to the reports, CEO Foley dismissed the news and released the preliminary second-quarter results. For Q2, the company expects total revenues of $1.14 billion, near the low end of the previously guided range of $1.1 billion to $1.2 billion.

In a company press release, CEO Foley stated, “As we discussed last quarter, we are taking significant corrective actions to improve our profitability outlook and optimize our costs across the company. This includes gross margin improvements, moving to a more variable cost structure, and identifying reductions in our operating expenses as we build a more focused Peloton moving forward.”

Wall Street’s Take

Following the turn of events last week, many of the Top Analysts have decreased their price target on Peloton.

On January 21, Evercore ISI analyst Shweta Khajuria decreased the price target on Peloton to $40 (4.8% upside potential) from $72, and reiterated a Hold rating.

Believing that Peloton shares may remain range-bound, Khajuria stated, “We continue to think PTON will likely face diminishing consumer demand (due to rising competition, reopening economies and mix-shift in consumer spend towards experiences), in addition to limited visibility with reduced backlogs, and the need to right-size its operations by optimizing its fixed and variable cost structure.”

The rest of the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys, 13 Holds and 2 Sells. At the time of writing, the average Peloton Interactive stock forecast was $52.17, which implies 92.8% upside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Why Did Peloton Shares Plunge 24%?
Intel to Invest $20B in Mega Chip Factories in Ohio
Targa Resources Bumps up Quarterly Dividend by 250%