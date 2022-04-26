Why Whirlpool Stock Rose despite Q1 Miss

Whirlpool (WHR) reported Q1 2022 results that both declined from the same quarter the previous year and missed the consensus estimate.

However, WHR stock still rose nearly 3% on April 25, following the earnings report. Whirlpool is an American multinational maker of home appliances.

Q1 Numbers at a Glance

Revenue fell 8.2% year-over-year to $4.92 billion, and missed the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion.

Adjusted EPS of $5.31 declined from $7.20 in the same quarter the previous year, and fell short of the consensus estimate of $5.40. The Russia-Ukraine war weighed on Whirlpool’s performance, especially its international business.

Why Whirlpool Stock Jumped

Investors welcomed Whirlpool’s announcement that it has initiated a strategic review of its EMEA business, which recorded a 7.4% year-over-year decline in sales.

The management is considering all options and expects to conclude the review by the end of Q3 2022. Whirlpool wants to focus on high-growth and high-margin businesses.

The boost to Whirlpool’s share repurchase program also struck a chord with investors. The company added $2 billion to its share repurchase plan, ending Q1 with $2.9 billion remaining on the program.

CEO Comment

“We have delivered four consecutive years of all-time record results and we have a very strong balance sheet,” said Whirlpool CEO Marc Bitzer.

The stock has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, two Holds, and two Sells. The average Whirlpool price target of $198 implies 5.9% upside potential from current levels.

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 100% Bullish on WHR, compared to a sector average of 68%.

Key Takeaway for Investors

The COVID-19 pandemic fueled demand for home appliances as more people stayed at home because of the lockdowns.

Taking advantage of the pandemic-driven demand, Whirlpool has built a strong balance sheet that it can now tap to position itself better for the future as pandemic benefits wane.

