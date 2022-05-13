tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Why Payoneer Stock is Rising in Pre-Market Session?

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYO) soared 12.5% in Thursday’s extended trade and a further 16.7% at the time of writing. Perhaps, investors are rejoicing over better-than-expected Q1 results as both revenue and earnings surpassed Street’s estimates.

Payoneer is a financial services company that offers online money transfer, digital payment services and provides customers with working capital.

Payoneer delivered Q1 earnings of $0.06 per share, much better than the consensus estimate of a loss of $0.05 per share. The reported figure compares favorably with a loss of $0.16 per share in the last year’s quarter.

Also, revenue grew 36% year-over-year to $137 million and surpassed the analyst’s expectations of $124.6 million. The company reported a 58% jump in B2B AP/AR volumes, with Commercial Card growth going strong.

Q1 Volume increased 10% year-over-year to $14.6 billion. Further, transaction costs as a percentage of revenue decreased to 18.7% from 20.0% in the same quarter last year.

CEO of Payoneer, Scott Galit, said, “We plan to continue investing in our product and geographic expansion as we see tremendous untapped potential in developing markets globally. Our go-to-market investments are delivering strong results with new customer payback period globally of less than 12 months… Given our strong market position, financial performance, brand, momentum, and large market opportunities, I remain optimistic about our future.”

Guidance

For full-year 2022, Payoneer expects revenue to be in the range of $550 million to $560 million, compared with the Street’s expectations of $538.5 million. Transaction costs are projected to be 21.5% of revenue.

Stock Rating

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on two Buys and one Hold. The Payoneer average price target stands at $6.17 and implies upside potential of 71.4% to current levels.

Hedge Fund Trading Activity

TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence of hedge funds in Payoneer is currently Very Negative, as the cumulative change in holdings across all five hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was a decrease of 1.2 million shares.

Conclusion

The company delivered a solid performance in the first quarter. Also, Payoneer entering into new partnerships, with a view to further expand its business seems encouraging. Further, its interest income stands to benefit from the rise in interest rates. Nevertheless, the overall challenging operating environment may impact PAYO’s performance to some extent.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Why Did Duolingo Soar 12% on Thursday?
Why Did ironSource Shares Plunge More Than 17%?
Dutch Bros Fizzes Out on Surprise Quarterly Loss