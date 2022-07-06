tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
MCD
YUM
SBUX
All News
Market News

Why Is Yum Brands’ KFC Exiting Russia?

Story Highlights

YUM is fast approaching a deal to exit its KFC operations from Russia, given the Russian government’s efforts to pass a new law that could empower it to intervene in the exits in the future.

In this article:
In this article:
MCD
YUM
SBUX

Amid growing concerns about the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Yum! Brands (YUM) is close to exiting its KFC business from Russia and is on the verge of finalizing a deal with a local buyer to transfer its restaurants and franchise rights for KFC in Russia.

Angered by the recent withdrawal of many multinational firms like McDonald’s (MCD), Starbucks (SBUX), and others, the Russian government aims to protect its economy and will exercise special powers to interject if multinational corporations (MNCs) plan to exit. The new law could also empower it to seize the local assets and sue MNCs for penalties.

Headquartered in Kentucky, Yum! Brands, Inc. is an American fast food company that operates, franchises, and licenses quick-service restaurants worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division.

KFC’s Exit Follows Pizza Hut’s Closures

Yum! Brands’ operations in Russia span over 25 years, with more than 1,000 outlets operated by independent owners under license or franchise agreements. However, Russia has a small percentage of less than 2% of all Yum! Brands locations globally as of December 31, 2021.

Earlier, in June, the company exited its Pizza Hut franchisee from Russia by selling the rights to a local owner who would rebrand the stores.

The move to exit Russia comes as an overall decision by the company to terminate operations of all company-owned restaurants, shelve any new investments and pass on related profits from Russian operations towards humanitarian efforts.

Wall Street’s Take on YUM

On July 1, BTIG analyst Peter Saleh maintained a Hold rating on Yum.

The rest of the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys and nine Holds. The average Yum! Brands price target of $133.79 implies 14.03% upside potential to current levels.

TipRanks’ Smart Score

YUM scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Concluding Thoughts

In the wake of the impending law, which could be passed soon, Yum! Brands is following in the footsteps of numerous multinational corporations who are working to exit all operations from Russia.

However, being a small proportion of the company’s global footprint, the exit should not have any material impact on YUM’s profitability.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Ford’s Outshines Industry in Vehicle Deliveries
F
Uber Returns to Israel with New Playbook
UBER
TipRanks News Bites: Making Sense of Factory Orders Report
DAL
LUV
Sandstorm Gold Achieves Record Preliminary Revenue; Shares Slip
SAND
Sainsbury’s faces investor showdown over wages for workers
GB: SBRY
Budget airline Ryanair soars again as passenger demand rebounds
NDX
Here’s Why Tesla Is Idling Production in China & Germany
TSLA
Here’s How AstraZeneca Is Gearing up against Lymphoma
AZN
Nio Stands Strong as Q2 Deliveries Surpass Estimates
NIO
In this article:
MCD
YUM
SBUX

Latest News Feed

Ford’s Outshines Industry in Vehicle Deliveries
F
Uber Returns to Israel with New Playbook
UBER
TipRanks News Bites: Making Sense of Factory Orders Report
DAL
LUV
Sandstorm Gold Achieves Record Preliminary Revenue; Shares Slip
SAND
Sainsbury’s faces investor showdown over wages for workers
GB: SBRY
Budget airline Ryanair soars again as passenger demand rebounds
NDX
Here’s Why Tesla Is Idling Production in China & Germany
TSLA
Here’s How AstraZeneca Is Gearing up against Lymphoma
AZN
Nio Stands Strong as Q2 Deliveries Surpass Estimates
NIO