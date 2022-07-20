tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Why Is Superior Industries’ Stock Rallying?

Story Highlights

A corporate insider lapped up approximately $1 million worth of SUP stock last week. The insider activity spiked investors’ interest and the stock has rallied over 5% since July 14.

Last week, Mill Road Capital III, L.P., a Director of Superior Industries International (NYSE: SUP), bought SUP shares worth $943,000. Going by an SEC filing, the Director lapped up 188,600 shares of this manufacturer of bulk material processing and handling equipment at $5 per share on July 15. This attracted investors’ attention and SUP stock rose 5.8% to $4.20 on July 19 from the closing price of $3.97 on July 14.

According to TipRanks, which also provides a comprehensive list of daily insider transactions, Mill Road Capital has lapped up SUP shares worth $1.88 million in the last two months.

A pictorial representation of these transactions is provided below:

Insider Confidence Signal is Positive on SUP

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows that insiders are currently Positive about SUP, as corporate insiders have bought SUP shares worth $5.4 million in the last three months.

Interestingly, TipRanks also provides a list of hot stocks that boasts of either a Very Positive or Positive insider confidence signal.

Street Is Optimistic on SUP Stock

Overall, the Street is optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on one Buy. Superior Industries International’s average price forecast of $12.50 signals that the stock may surge nearly 197.6% from current levels.

Superior Industries International scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

TipRanks data shows that hedge funds are Very Positive about the company, as they have bought $2 million worth of SUP stock in the last three months.

Key Takeaway for SUP’s Investors

As of now, corporate insiders are seen taking advantage of the company’s weak stock price, which has fallen 9.5% so far this year. The recent insider activities signal that this could be the right time to gain exposure to the stock as it has upside potential of over 197%.

Read full Disclosure

Disclaimer

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Shopify Stock Jumps 5% on Deal with YouTube
SHOP
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 20: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Hasbro’s Website Visits Hinted at Its Mixed Q2 Results
HAS
Haliburton’s Q2 Results Shine; Street Says “Strong Buy”
HAL
Netflix’s Q2 Report Raises Hopes Despite Revenue Miss
NFLX
Darktrace raises profit outlook – could it be time to buy?
Here’s Why GM Stock Rose 5.5% on Tuesday
GM
News Bites: What Does Apple’s Economic Outlook Tell Us Now?
AAPL
META

Latest News Feed

Shopify Stock Jumps 5% on Deal with YouTube
SHOP
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, July 20: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Hasbro’s Website Visits Hinted at Its Mixed Q2 Results
HAS
Haliburton’s Q2 Results Shine; Street Says “Strong Buy”
HAL
Netflix’s Q2 Report Raises Hopes Despite Revenue Miss
NFLX
Darktrace raises profit outlook – could it be time to buy?
Here’s Why GM Stock Rose 5.5% on Tuesday
GM
News Bites: What Does Apple’s Economic Outlook Tell Us Now?
AAPL
META