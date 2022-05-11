Why is Peloton Still Falling?

Interactive fitness platform Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) has reported disappointing results for the fiscal third quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Net loss amounted to $2.27 per share, wider than the year-ago loss of $0.03 per share and the Street’s loss estimate of $0.85 per share.

Total revenue declined 24% year-over-year to $964.3 million, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $972.88 million.

Connected Fitness revenue fell 42% year-over-year to $594.4 million, primarily due to lower demand. Meanwhile, Subscription revenue rose 55% to $369.9 million.

Gross margin fell to 19.1% from 35.2% in the third quarter of last year. Adjusted EBITDA was a negative $194 million, compared with $63.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Barry McCarthy, the CEO and President of Peloton, said, “We finished the quarter with $879 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents, which leaves us thinly capitalized for a business of our scale. Earlier this week we took steps to strengthen our balance sheet by signing a binding commitment letter with JP Morgan (NYSE: JPM) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) to borrow $750 million in five-year term debt.”

Q4 Outlook

For the fiscal fourth quarter, the company expects total revenue to range from $675 million to $700 million. Gross margin is anticipated to be around 31%, and adjusted EBITDA is projected to lie between negative $115 million and negative $120 million.

About Peloton

New York-based Peloton offers fitness equipment like Peloton Bike, Peloton Tread, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Guide as well as Peloton App, which lets users access a range of fitness classes. The company has retail showrooms across the U.S., the UK, Canada, Germany, and Australia.

Wall Street’s Take

Rohit Kulkarni, an analyst at MKM Partners, maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $35.

Kulkarni reported that, “Given its level of cash, inventory, and cash burn, we view existential threats on Peloton as rising, particularly amidst an environment with reopening headwinds, rising interest rates, rising commodity prices, and possibly, softer consumer discretionary spend patterns as we head into the second half of 2022.”

Moreover, JMP Securities analyst Andrew Boone upgraded the rating on Peloton to Buy from Hold with a $25 price target (93.8% upside potential).

Boone said, “We believe it [Peloton] offers a best-in-class Connected Fitness (CF) workout experience.”

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys and seven Holds. PTON’s average price target of $24.93 implies 93.3% upside potential.

Blogger Sentiment

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 52% Neutral on PTON, compared to the sector average of 67%.

Conclusion

PTON stock plunged 8.7% on Tuesday after its results were announced, as the company offered weak fourth-quarter guidance due to reduced demand. Peloton also saw cancellations of its Connected Fitness subscription during the quarter after it hiked the price of the service.

Additionally, the company plans to raise the price of its subscription service from June 1. This could further push down the demand for Peloton’s offerings and its stock price, which has lost 62.8% over the past three months, 74.5% during the last six months and 85.8% in the past year.

