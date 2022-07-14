tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
All News
Market News

Why Is Lufthansa Cancelling Flights Amid High Demand?

Story Highlights

Unable to stay abreast of a sudden spurt in demand for travel, staff-starved Lufthansa continues to cancel flights.

Narrowing its summer schedule, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY) has canceled another 2,000 flights from Frankfurt and Munich, due to shortage of staff, amid accelerating demand. The German flagship carrier has said that headwinds like flight strikes, adverse weather conditions, and rising COVID-19 cases are also leading to such actions.

These new cancellations have come after the company cancelled about 770 flights between July 8 to July 14, according to a Reuters report. The company is hiring more people to have a stable flight schedule.

The airline carrier has said that the latest cancellations may impact flight schedules in Frankfurt and Munich through the end of August this year.

Meanwhile, the airline carrier has also temporarily paused the sale of some low-cost tickets to enable rebooking the flights for passengers that were impacted by cancellations, a Financial Times report stated.

In this regard, Lufthansa’s Chief Executive Jens Ritter wrote in a LinkedIn post, “The entire system is experiencing an unprecedented operational crisis, all over the world. We expected (and were hoping for) a boom in air travel, but this intensity is overwhelming.”

Wall Street’s View on DLAKY Stock

According to TipRanks, the Street has a Moderate Sell consensus rating on the stock, which is based on one Sell. DLAKY’s average price forecast of $5.81 implies 1.9% upside potential. Shares of the company have declined 25% so far this year.

Lufthansa’s Website Traffic Activity Looks Promising

According to TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, Lufthansa’s website recorded a 6.1% monthly rise in global visits in June, compared to May. Further, the footfall on the company’s website has grown 56.6% year-to-date, compared to the previous year.

The company’s website traffic trend signals high demand among travelers, positives of which could be reflected in its upcoming second-quarter results (to be reported on August 4).

Scrapped Flights Could Spell Trouble

The lifting of COVID-19 restrictions has resulted in a solid surge in traffic volume — to above 90% from below 20% in a very short span of time. In such a scenario, the cancellation of flights, due to shortage of staff or other factors, could impact Lufthansa’s financials.

Learn how Website Traffic can help you research your favorite stocks.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Unity Software Close in the Red on Wednesday?
U
After FDA’s Approval, Novavax Inches Closer to Introducing COVID-19 Vaccine
NVAX
Quest Diagnostics Buckles up to Fight Monkeypox
DGX

Latest News Feed

Taking on Tesla: Inside Li Auto’s Giant Dream
LI
Pound plunges to new low on U.S. inflation news
All You Need to Know About BMW’s Heated Seats for a Fee
DE:BMW
Tesla’s Head of Autopilot Quits to Pursue Passion
TSLA
Morgan Stanley’s Second Quarter Results Disappoint
MS
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 14: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Unity Software Close in the Red on Wednesday?
U
After FDA’s Approval, Novavax Inches Closer to Introducing COVID-19 Vaccine
NVAX
Quest Diagnostics Buckles up to Fight Monkeypox
DGX