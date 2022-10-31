Why Hanesbrands Stock (NYSE:HBI) Fell More than the Market Today

Shares of apparel manufacturer Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) are down more than the overall market in today’s session. This can be attributed to a downgrade from Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Ike Boruchow, who lowered the company to a Sell rating with a $5 price target.

He cites a worsening macroeconomic situation and the company’s debt as the reasons for the downgrade. Ike Boruchow believes that most of the company’s problems are outside of its control.

Is HBI a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, HBI stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys, three Holds, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average HBI stock price target of $11 implies 60.47% upside potential.

