tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Why Did Weber Shares Crash Over 22% Yesterday?

Story Highlights

The CEO of Weber is leaving, the third-quarter results are not much to talk about, and the Board has suspended the quarterly dividend.

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE: WEBR) crashed 22.5% yesterday after the grill and barbecue maker jolted the shareholders with management changes and disappointing guidance. To make things worse, the company’s Board has also temporarily halted its quarterly cash common dividend. WEBR stock ended the day down 12.6% at $6.56 on July 25.

In an unexpected announcement, Weber said CEO Chris Scherzinger was leaving the company and the Board. He will be replaced by the current Chief Technology Officer, Alan Matula, as the Interim CEO until a permanent CEO is found. Matula has served in different positions at different organizations and brings along 40 years of experience.

Weber’s Q3 Preliminary Results Fail to Impress

The outdoor cooking company also reported preliminary results for the third quarter ending June 30, 2022, which failed to impress. Weber said it expects net sales to be between $525 million and $530 million, reflecting both a stark sequential and year-over-year decline.

The company’s sales were hurt by overall sluggish retail traffic, both in-store and online, stemming from the global inflationary crisis, supply chain challenges, and geopolitical tensions. Additionally, constant foreign currency devaluations also hurt its reported results.

Furthermore, Weber’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to be marginally profitable. The company also projects a net loss for the quarter driven by currency devaluations, higher promotional expenses, a lower margin country, product mix, and freight cost increases.

To beat these issues, Weber is planning to undertake several cost-saving initiatives, including employee layoffs; tightening its global inventory levels and capital expenditures; as well as lowering other manufacturing and administrative expenses.

Due to the above uncertainties, Weber has withdrawn its full-year fiscal 2022 net sales and adjusted EBITDA guidance provided earlier. The company will provide a further update when it releases its Q3 results on August 15.

Analysts Are Cautious about WEBR

Following the news, Bank of America analyst Robert Ohmes downgraded WEBR stock to a Sell rating from Hold while also slashing the price target to $5 (23.8% downside potential) from $9.

With six Holds and one Sell, WEBR stock has a Hold consensus rating. The average Weber price target of $7.25 implies 10.5% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 46.4% so far this year.

Insider Sentiment is Negative

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity shows that Insider Signal is currently Negative on Weber, with corporate insiders selling $386,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearly, the insiders who have the most information about the actual state of the company know that there is trouble brewing inside.

Parting Thoughts

The pandemic-triggered stay-at-home mandates had boosted Weber’s sales. Now that people have started venturing out, there is a lower demand for Weber’s grills and barbecue equipment. Additionally, the current macroeconomic headwinds further suppress both sales and margins at the retailer. Several CEOs are exiting companies since they are unable to steer through difficult times. Hopefully, Weber can successfully undertake the cost-saving initiatives and emerge a winner when the worst is behind us.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on WEBR

Market NewsWhat Is Going on With Weber Stock?
11m ago
WEBR
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
LI
BBWI
What Does Website Traffic Data Indicate for Weber Stock?
WEBR
More WEBR Latest News >

More News & Analysis on WEBR

Market NewsWhat Is Going on With Weber Stock?
11m ago
WEBR
Market NewsThese Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
1M ago
LI
BBWI
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhat Does Website Traffic Data Indicate for Weber Stock?
1M ago
WEBR
More WEBR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

What Is Going on With Weber Stock?
WEBR
WWE Announces New Co-CEOs, Shares Pop 8%
WWE
Oil Companies Flying High but Facing an Unprecedented Future
BP
CVX
Exela Stock Nosedives More Than 30% on Reverse Stock Split
XELA
AutoCanada’s Preliminary Results Forecast High Q2 Revenue Growth; Shares Fall
Gevo Wins SAF Deal with American Airlines worth $2.75B
GEVO
Here’s Why HCA Healthcare Shares Rose 11.4%
HCA
NextEra Energy’s Upbeat Q2 Earnings Lifts Investors’ Sentiment
NEE
Tesla to Tap Tax Dollars to Open EV Supercharger Network
TSLA
More Market News >