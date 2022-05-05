tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Why Did Twilio Stock Rise on Wednesday?

Programmable communication tools provider Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Following the upbeat earnings, shares of the company rose almost 4% to close at $122.98 in Wednesday’s extended trading session.

Revenue & Earnings

Twilio has reported revenues of $875.4 million for the first quarter, up 48% from the same quarter last year. The figure comfortably surpassed the consensus estimate of $863.59 million. Organic revenues grew 35% year-over-year and drove the overall revenues of the company.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $0, better than the consensus loss estimate of $0.22 per share. The company had posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year.

Other Operating Metrics

Twilio’s Active Customer Accounts witnessed a year-over-year rise of 14% to 268,000. However, the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate declined to 127% in the first quarter of 2022 from 133% in the first quarter of 2021.

Q2 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, the company forecasts revenues to be in the range of $912 million-$922 million. The consensus estimate for the same is pegged at $916.04 million.

Further, Twilio expects to incur a loss per share between $0.23 and $0.20 versus the consensus loss estimate of $0.13 per share.

Management Commentary

The CEO of Twilio, Jeff Lawson, said, “We continue to improve and scale the fundamentals of our customer engagement platform, and our continued growth at scale further demonstrates the breadth of use cases as businesses everywhere are reimagining the way they work, think, do business and engage with their customers.”

Stock Rating

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 24 Buys and one Hold. TWLO’s average price target of $286.75 implies upside potential of 142% from current levels. Shares have declined 64.7% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Twilio’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Twilio website recorded a 12.56% monthly rise in global visits in March, compared to February. Moreover, the footfall on the company’s website has increased 167.53% so far this year, compared to the same period last year.

The heightened website activity witnessed by Twilio during the aforementioned period is reflected in the company’s strong quarterly performance. This shows that TipRanks’ website traffic tool helps in making reliable predictions about a company’s results.

Conclusion

Twilio’s solid results for the quarter give the company a strong footing to grow sustainably in the future. However, the mixed guidance can be a source of concern for the company.

Learn more about the Website Traffic tool in this video by Youtube sensation Tom Nash.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Hilton Worldwide Stock Falls Despite Q1 Earnings Beat
Akamai Technologies Lose Sheen after Posting Mixed Q1 Results
Starbucks Serves Better-Than-Expected Q2 Sales; Shares Gain 6%