Why Did Twilio Stock Rise on Wednesday?

Programmable communication tools provider Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) has reported better-than-expected results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Following the upbeat earnings, shares of the company rose almost 4% to close at $122.98 in Wednesday’s extended trading session.

Revenue & Earnings

Twilio has reported revenues of $875.4 million for the first quarter, up 48% from the same quarter last year. The figure comfortably surpassed the consensus estimate of $863.59 million. Organic revenues grew 35% year-over-year and drove the overall revenues of the company.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at $0, better than the consensus loss estimate of $0.22 per share. The company had posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year.

Other Operating Metrics

Twilio’s Active Customer Accounts witnessed a year-over-year rise of 14% to 268,000. However, the Dollar-Based Net Expansion Rate declined to 127% in the first quarter of 2022 from 133% in the first quarter of 2021.

Q2 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2022, the company forecasts revenues to be in the range of $912 million-$922 million. The consensus estimate for the same is pegged at $916.04 million.

Further, Twilio expects to incur a loss per share between $0.23 and $0.20 versus the consensus loss estimate of $0.13 per share.

Management Commentary

The CEO of Twilio, Jeff Lawson, said, “We continue to improve and scale the fundamentals of our customer engagement platform, and our continued growth at scale further demonstrates the breadth of use cases as businesses everywhere are reimagining the way they work, think, do business and engage with their customers.”

Stock Rating

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 24 Buys and one Hold. TWLO’s average price target of $286.75 implies upside potential of 142% from current levels. Shares have declined 64.7% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into Twilio’s performance this quarter.

According to the tool, the Twilio website recorded a 12.56% monthly rise in global visits in March, compared to February. Moreover, the footfall on the company’s website has increased 167.53% so far this year, compared to the same period last year.

The heightened website activity witnessed by Twilio during the aforementioned period is reflected in the company’s strong quarterly performance. This shows that TipRanks’ website traffic tool helps in making reliable predictions about a company’s results.

Conclusion

Twilio’s solid results for the quarter give the company a strong footing to grow sustainably in the future. However, the mixed guidance can be a source of concern for the company.

