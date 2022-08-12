tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsNYT NewsWhy Did The New York Times Stock Jump Nearly 12% Yesterday?
Market News

Why Did The New York Times Stock Jump Nearly 12% Yesterday?

Story Highlights

Activist investor ValueAct has built a 6.7% stake in The New York Times Company. ValueAct proposes pushing NYT toward subscriber-only digital offerings, to improve margins and stock price performance.

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) jumped nearly 12% yesterday after activist investor ValueAct disclosed a 6.7% stake in the American mass media company. NYT stock ended the day gaining 10.6% at $35.05 on August 11.

As per a regulatory filing, ValueAct Master Fund bought 11,014,741 shares of The New York Times, representing a 6.7% stake in the company. The shares were bought over multiple transactions in the period from June 13, 2022, to August 11, 2022, with prices ranging between $28.76 to $32.10.

What Does ValueAct Propose for NYT?

As per a Bloomberg report, ValueAct wants the media house to push further into subscriber-only bundles to improve its margins. The activist hedge fund has full faith in NYT’s ability to emerge stronger in the current environment. They suggest that NYT should take advantage of the “generational shift” and focus on its subscriber-only digital products, including the Athletic, crosswords and games, cooking, and news.

Furthermore, it believes that NYT is currently undervalued and that the management has several opportunities to beat the macroeconomic headwinds that face the industry.

ValueAct said in a letter to investors on Thursday, “Our research suggests that most current readers and subscribers are interested in the bundle and would pay a large premium for it but are not aware the offering even exists.”

Moreover, ValueAct believes that these steps will help “to accelerate growth, deepen NYT’s competitive moat, and ensure the long-term strength and stability of the platform.”

Meanwhile, the management at The New York Times is aware of ValueAct’s build-up of stakes in the company. The company said that they have had numerous conversations with ValueAct to understand their viewpoints and will continue to make decisions that are in the best interest of all stakeholders.

Recently, NYT reported solid second-quarter results, beating both revenue and earnings estimates. The company’s adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share beat the consensus by $0.05 per share. Similarly, the revenue of $555.68 million beat the consensus by $1.94 million.

Notably, the company added 180,000 net digital-only subscribers and 230,000 digital-only subscriptions compared to Q1FY22.

Is NYT a Good Stock to Buy?

On TipRanks, NYT stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on three Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. The average New York Times Company price target of $34.08 implies 2.8% downside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost 26.8% so far this year.

On the other hand, retail investors are also optimistic about NYT stock. TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Positive on The New York Times Company, with 1.5% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to NYT stock over the past 30 days.

Notably, the company also pays a quarterly cash common dividend of $0.09 per share, representing a current dividend yield of 1.04%.

Ending Thoughts

ValueAct’s interest in the New York Times Company seems to have sparked a fire at the media house. Hopefully, the activist investor will push the company in the right direction and turn it into an accelerated long-term growth trajectory. Meanwhile, NYT is already proving worthwhile as a digital media house in times of shifting consumer preferences online. And investors seem to grab the stock at the current lows to take advantage of its long-term growth potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NYT

Market NewsNYT’s Website Visits Rise Ahead of Q2 Results
30d ago
NYT
Despite Mixed Q1 Results, New York Times Shares Gain 3.6%
NYT
3 Promising Stocks with Surging Website Clicks
GXO
NYT
More NYT Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NYT

Market NewsNYT’s Website Visits Rise Ahead of Q2 Results
30d ago
NYT
Market NewsDespite Mixed Q1 Results, New York Times Shares Gain 3.6%
3M ago
NYT
Stock Analysis & Ideas3 Promising Stocks with Surging Website Clicks
4M ago
GXO
NYT
More NYT Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) to Bid Adieu to Talc-Based Baby Powder
JNJ
Chevron (CVX) to Ramp up Biofuel Supply With New Partnership
CVX
Why Rivian Stock Fell After Hours Despite Beating Earnings Estimates
RIVN
Why WalkMe Stock’s Earnings Surprised Investors, Sparking a 9.2% Rally
WKME
Stock Market Today – Thursday, Aug 11: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Coca-Cola’s Costa Coffee Makes U.S. Debut, Competing Against Starbucks
KO
SBUX
How Walgreens Contributed to the San Francisco Opioid Crisis
WBA
Top Democrat Urges Regulators to Punish Equifax; Here’s Why
EFX
Why Outbrain Stock Dropped 19.5% after Q2 Earnings
OB
More Market News >