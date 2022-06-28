tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
SNX
All News
Market News

Why Did TD SYNNEX Stock Fall in Tuesday’s Pre-Market?

Story Highlights

TD SYNNEX’s top-line strength and healthy operating income drove its bottom-line performance in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022. However, the company’s revenues, which missed the consensus estimate, impacted its stock price in the pre-market session on Tuesday.

In this article:
In this article:
SNX

TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) has reported mixed results for the second quarter of Fiscal 2022 (ended May 31, 2022). Its earnings per share surpassed the consensus estimate by 2.6%, while its sales lagged the estimate by 0.1%.

Shares of this $9.4-billion provider of IT services (including logistics, distribution, and integration services) lost 2.3% in the pre-market trading session on Tuesday. Interestingly, the stock had gained 3.4% to close at $98.27 on Monday.

Quarterly Highlights

In the quarter, the company’s non-GAAP earnings were $2.72 per share, above the consensus estimate of $2.65 per share. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line grew 30.1% on the back of healthy growth in sales and operating income.

Revenues stood at $15.27 billion, below the consensus estimate of $15.29 billion. However, the top line rose 160.7% year-over-year, driven by the synergistic impacts of the Tech Data merger. This merger was completed in September 2021.

In the quarter, the cost of revenue was $14,314 million, up 159% from the year-ago quarter. Also, adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses rose 267.3% to $584.9 million in the quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income jumped 134.4% from the year-ago quarter to $398.3 million, while margin declined 29 bps to 2.61%.

Exiting the second quarter, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $521.5 million, down 47.5% from the end of Fiscal 2021. Long-term borrowings were $3,902.6 million, down 1.3% from the end of the previous year.

Projections

For Fiscal 2022 (ending November 2022), TD SYNNEX has maintained its non-GAAP earnings projections in the range of $11.15-$11.65 per share. The impact of unfavorable movements in foreign currencies are expected to be $0.14 per share on earnings.

For the third quarter (ending August 2022), the company forecast revenues of $14.5-$15.5 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $2.50-$2.90 per share. 

CEO’s Comment

TD SYNNEX’s CEO, Rich Hume, said, “We are making great strides as TD SYNNEX and seeing the fruits of our labor as we progress on our merger integration and strategic initiatives to grow across core and high-growth technologies.”

Cash Flow and Capital Deployment

The net flow from operating activities was $1,036 million in the second quarter, while free cash flow was $1,014.5 million. The company spent $29 million on share repurchases in the quarter.

Also, it announced to pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share on July 29, 2022. All shareholders in the company’s record as of July 15, 2022, will be eligible to receive this dividend.

Stock Rating

On TipRanks, TD SYNNEX has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on three Buys. SNX’s average price target of $134.33 reflects 36.69% upside potential from current levels. Over the past year, shares of SNX have decreased 19.4%.

Bloggers’ Stance

As per TipRanks, financial bloggers are 100% Bullish on SNX, as compared with the sector average of 64%.

Conclusion

As evident from its second-quarter results and projections, SYNNEX seems to be well-positioned to benefit from the Tech Data merger and its solid cash position in the quarters ahead. Also, its commitment to reward shareholders adds to its investment appeal. However, high costs and expenses, integration risks associated with the merger and forex woes raise concerns for the company.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

JetBlue Further Sweetens Its Bid for Spirit Airlines
JBLU
SAVE
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
VG
HTHT
General Electric’s Aviation Business Gets a New Boss
GE
Burry’s “Bullwhip Effect” Tweet Alarms the Masses
NDX
SPX
McDonald’s Rejigs Top Management; Resists Hiring
MCD
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 28: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Is FTX Mulling Over Acquiring Robinhood?
HOOD
Trip.com Jumps 17% on Strong Q1 Numbers; Website Visits Hinted at it
TCOM
Volkswagen to Sell Minority Stake in Electrify America
VOW
In this article:
SNX

Latest News Feed

JetBlue Further Sweetens Its Bid for Spirit Airlines
JBLU
SAVE
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
VG
HTHT
General Electric’s Aviation Business Gets a New Boss
GE
Burry’s “Bullwhip Effect” Tweet Alarms the Masses
NDX
SPX
McDonald’s Rejigs Top Management; Resists Hiring
MCD
Stock Market Today – Tuesday, June 28: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Is FTX Mulling Over Acquiring Robinhood?
HOOD
Trip.com Jumps 17% on Strong Q1 Numbers; Website Visits Hinted at it
TCOM
Volkswagen to Sell Minority Stake in Electrify America
VOW