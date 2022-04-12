Why Did SailPoint Touch 52-Week High on Monday?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Why Did SailPoint Touch 52-Week High on Monday?

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL) has agreed to combine its business with a private-equity firm, Thoma Bravo, in a $6.9-billion cash transaction. The news lifted the shares of SailPoint to its 52-week high of $64.39 on Monday. It closed the trading session at $64.05.

While the board of directors has given its green light to the deal, the company is yet to bag shareholders’ approval. Contingent upon this approval and fulfillment of other customary conditions, the takeover of SailPoint by Thoma Bravo is expected to conclude in the second half of 2022.

The Austin, TX-based company has expertise in providing enterprise identity security solutions. Its customer base, including financial institutions and system integrators, is spread across the Middle East, the United States, and other countries.

Rationale of the Transaction

As noted, SailPoint’s shareholders will receive cash of $65.25 for every share held by them. This compensation values SailPoint at a 48% premium over the volume-weighted average closing price for the past three months.

Upon closing of the transaction, SailPoint will cease trading on the NYSE and will operate as a private company. Its headquarters will continue to be in Austin-TX.

The CEO and Founder of SailPoint, Mark McClain, believe that the company’s takeover by Thoma Bravo will yield cash benefits immediately for shareholders as well as help boost the value of their holdings.

He opines that the takeover will put SailPoint on a “long-term growth trajectory with greater flexibility and effectiveness” as well as “boost customer experience, enlarge market presence, and accelerate innovation in identity security.”

Wall Street’s Take

Following the announcement, Joshua Tilton of Wolfe Research downgraded the rating on SailPoint to Hold from Buy. The analyst, however, kept the price target intact at $65 (1.48% upside potential).

In addition to the above downgrade, the TipRanks data reveals that four other analysts lowered their ratings on SailPoint from Buy to Neutral on Monday.

The only exception was Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who maintained a Buy rating on the stock on Monday with a price target of $60 (6.32% downside potential).

Overall, the Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on SailPoint based on five Buys, six Holds, and one Sell. SailPoint’s average price forecast of $59.39 suggests 7.28% downside potential from current levels. Over the past year, shares of SailPoint have gained 31.1%.

Risk Analysis

Per the TipRanks Risk Factors tool, SAIL is at risk mainly from three factors: Finance & Corporate, Tech & Innovation, and Ability to Sell. While the Finance & Corporate risk category contributes 13 risks to the total 35 risks identified for the stock, Tech & Innovation and Ability to Sell account for eight and seven risks, respectively.

Conclusion

Mark McClain is optimistic about the growth prospects of SailPoint as “Identity security is core to cyber security and businesses have realized that to fuel business growth and success, they must start with identity as the foundation for secure business transformation.”

Further, the takeover is expected to unlock more values and innovation capabilities for the company.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In
KKR Explores Growth Opportunity amid Supply Chain Issues
Stellantis Exits Non-Strategic Business