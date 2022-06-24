tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
RAD
All News
Market News

Why Did Rite Aid Shares Gain 20%?

Story Highlights

Rite Aid reported better-than-expected Q1 results, topping both earnings and revenue estimates.

In this article:
In this article:
RAD

Rite Aid (RAD) shares jumped almost 20% on June 23 after the American drugstore chain delivered better-than-expected first-quarter results and also raised its FY2023 revenue guidance well above analysts’ expectations.

Q1 Beat

The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.60 per share, which was much better than the street’s estimated loss of $0.70. Though the loss narrowed compared to the estimates, it was much worse than the earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year.

Revenues declined 2.4% year-over-year to $6.01 billion but still exceeded consensus estimates of $5.75 billion.

Raised FY2022 Revenues Guidance

Based on strong Q1 results and improved utilization of higher-cost drugs at Elixir, the company raised its revenue guidance for fiscal 2023.

Revenues are now forecast to be in the range of $23.6 to $24 billion, higher than the previous guidance range of $23.1 to $23.5 billion as well as the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion.

However, the company now forecasts a larger adjusted loss in the range of $1.19 per share to $0.66 per share, higher than the prior guided range of $0.53 to $1.06 and far superior to the consensus estimate that is pegged at a loss of $3.03 per share.

CEO’s Comments

Rite Aid CEO, Heyward Donigan, commented, “We continue to make strides on our journey to transform Rite Aid and define the modern pharmacy. In the first quarter we increased our non-COVID prescriptions, reduced SG&A, built momentum at Elixir and delivered solid results across the business. The entire Rite Aid team looks forward to advancing our pharmacists’ role in improving health outcomes.”

Wall Street’s Take

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Sell based on 3 Sells. The average Rite Aid analyst price target of $5.33 implies 33.79% downside potential to current levels.

Increased Hedge Fund Trading

On the contrary, TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in RAD is currently Very Positive, as some of the top hedge funds that were active in the last quarter increased their cumulative holdings by 564,500 shares.

Conclusion

Shares of Rite Aid have more than doubled over the past 30 days, massively outpacing the benchmark indices and implying strong investor confidence.

Raised revenues guidance and management’s confidence to project positive free cash flow in fiscal 2023, despite the expected losses, bodes well for the stock in the months to come.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Will Zendesk Top This Year’s Biggest PE Acquisition List?
ZEN
Why Did Shares of Smith & Wesson Gain Over 10%?
SWBI
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
MMP
ZEN
Moderna Gains 5% on Vaccine Recommendation by CDC
MRNA
Accenture Posts Mixed Quarterly Results; Analysts See Upside Potential
ACN
Toyota Recalls Flagship EV Due to Wheel Issue
TM
Here’s Why Investors on TipRanks Are Positive About Darden Restaurants
DRI
Will Netflix’s Latest Layoffs Pay Off?
NFLX
Stock Market Today – Friday, June 24: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
In this article:
RAD

Latest News Feed

Will Zendesk Top This Year’s Biggest PE Acquisition List?
ZEN
Why Did Shares of Smith & Wesson Gain Over 10%?
SWBI
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
MMP
ZEN
Moderna Gains 5% on Vaccine Recommendation by CDC
MRNA
Accenture Posts Mixed Quarterly Results; Analysts See Upside Potential
ACN
Toyota Recalls Flagship EV Due to Wheel Issue
TM
Here’s Why Investors on TipRanks Are Positive About Darden Restaurants
DRI
Will Netflix’s Latest Layoffs Pay Off?
NFLX
Stock Market Today – Friday, June 24: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX