Why Did Pinterest Shares Spike 11% after CEO Silbermann’s Departure?

Long-time CEO Ben Silbermann moves from his current role to transition to Executive Chairman of the Board. Bill Ready, who has served as President of Commerce at Google, will take the reigns. Will this prove to be a good move for Pinterest?
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.