Why Did Myovant Sciences Close in the Red on Tuesday?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Why Did Myovant Sciences Close in the Red on Tuesday?

Shares of Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) declined 25.1% and 1.5%, respectively, on Tuesday, on news that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found some flaws in labeling and/or post-marketing requirements for Myfembree.

The deficiency was found during a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) review for Myfembree, which is used to treat moderate to severe pain associated with endometriosis.

The regulator did not provide any additional detail but mentioned that the revelation was not the final decision on the matter. Also, the application is still under review.

Last year in May, the companies had announced the FDA’s approval of the drug for treating heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in premenopausal women.

Stock Rating

Following the news, Robert W. Baird analyst Brian Skorney reiterated a Buy rating on Myovant but lowered the price target to $20 (92.5% upside potential from current levels) from $30.

Skorney is pessimistic about the current update on Myfembree’s sNDA. Also, he opines that the companies may be issued a complete response letter from FDA.

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and one Hold. Myovant’s average price target of $21.50 implies 106.9% upside potential to current levels.

Insider Trading

Based on the recent corporate insider activity, sentiments seem to be Very Negative about the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase in insiders selling their shares of MYOV.

Conclusion

Though FDA’s finding may have been a small setback for the company, Myovant still has some drugs in the pipeline that may support its performance going forward.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
General Motors & Glencore Charging Up Together for EV Push
KKR Solidifies its Cybersecurity Portfolio
InMode Shows Recovery Despite ‘Conservative’ Earnings Outlook