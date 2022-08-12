tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsTSE:MDA NewsWhy Did MDA Stock Fall 2.1% after Earnings?
Market News

Why Did MDA Stock Fall 2.1% after Earnings?

Story Highlights

MDA stock closed about 2.1% lower after reporting disappointing earnings and guidance. However, the company isn’t in bad shape, and analysts are bullish on the stock.

Before market open today, MDA Ltd. (TSE: MDA), a developer and manufacturer of technology and services for the global space industry, reported its Q2-2022 earnings results. The stock closed 2.1% lower today, as it missed both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates and lowered its guidance for the rest of the year.

MDA’s Q2 revenues grew 22% year-over-year, reaching C$154.7 million. However, this missed consensus estimates by C$556,000. Earnings per share of -C$0.07 also missed the C$0.01 consensus. Last year, EPS came in at C$0.00.

Besides the EPS miss, here’s the part that could have scared investors off the most: MDA now expects revenue of C$630 million to C$650 million for the full year compared to previous projections of C$750 to C$800 million. In addition, adjusted EBITDA projections are now C$120 million to C$130 million, lower than the previous estimates of C$140 million to C$160 million.

The lowered estimates are due to a delay in the Telesat Lightspeed program and slower-than-expected progress on government-related work. Also, MDA’s gross margin fell 200 basis points year-over-year to 33.2%.

Nonetheless, MDA still expects a high revenue growth rate of 30% – 35% for the year and 40% – 50% year-over-year growth for Q3. Also, the company’s backlog continues to grow, expanding 138% on a year-over-year basis to C$1.52 billion.

Regarding adjusted EBITDA, it came in at C$34.7 million, representing a 22.4% margin. However, this margin is expected to fall between 19% and 20% for the full year. Lastly, MDA’s operating cash flow was -C$5 million, turning negative from last year’s C$31.8 million figure due to continued investments in a variety of projects.

Is MDA a Good Stock to Buy?

Turning to Wall Street, MDA stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys assigned in the past three months. Both analysts that cover MDA Ltd. have a price target of C$15, implying 69.7% upside potential. Also, both analysts are highly rated, especially RBC (TSE: RY) Capital analyst Kenneth Herbert, who has a five-star rating and is ranked #186 out of 21,482 overall experts.

Conclusion: MDA is a Stock Worth Considering

Although MDA missed estimates and lowered its guidance, the company still has some positives that make it worth considering. The first positive is its high revenue growth and rapidly-growing backlog, which will help sustain long-term growth. Indeed, MDA’s backlog is about 45% larger than its market cap.

MDA is also EBITDA positive and generated positive cash flow in the past 12 months. Being over 50% off its all-time highs provides an interesting entry point, and two top analysts seem to think so as well, as they expect about 70% upside potential.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on TSE:MDA

Stock Analysis & IdeasMDA Stock: Analysts See Over 85% Upside Potential
1M ago
More TSE:MDA Latest News >

More News & Analysis on TSE:MDA

Stock Analysis & IdeasMDA Stock: Analysts See Over 85% Upside Potential
1M ago
More TSE:MDA Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Stock Market Today – Friday, Aug 12: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Illumina Stock Decline Yesterday?
ILMN
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
OLO
PBR
Why Is Wave Life Sciences Stock Surging Despite Q2 Miss?
WVE
Vermilion Energy Exceeds Q2 Earnings Expectations; Street Remains Cautiously Optimistic
Warby Parker’s Upbeat Q2 Results, Costs Actions Impress Investors
WRBY
Galiano Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Raises Guidance
Cramer Calls Disney a “Hobbled Company” on Twitter
DIS
More Market News >