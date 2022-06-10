tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
LAKE
All News
Market News

Why Did Lakeland Stock Slip 9% on Thursday?

Story Highlights

While many companies suffered from loss of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lakeland enjoyed a surge in demand. It will be interesting to know how Lakeland performed in the first quarter.

In this article:
In this article:
LAKE

Shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) lost momentum on Thursday after it delivered weaker-than-expected results for the first quarter of Fiscal 2023 (ended April 30, 2022). Its earnings lagged the consensus estimate by 37.5%, while revenues missed the same by 0.1%.

In the normal trading session on Thursday, shares of this manufacturer of protective gears decreased 1.2% to close at $18.11. Dismal results for the first quarter further weakened the sentiments, which resulted in a 9.4% fall in the share price in the extended trading session.

Financial Highlights

The company’s earnings in the quarter came in at $0.14 per share, below the consensus estimate of $0.24 per share. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line was down 77%.

Revenues were $27.28 million in the quarter, down compared with the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. Also, the top line decreased 20% year-over-year, due to soft industrial demand, supply-chain issues, and loss of COVID-19-related business.

The cost of revenues decreased 16% year-over-year in the quarter, while gross profit was down 25.2% to $11.1 million. The gross margin declined 290 basis points to 40.5%. Operating expenses in the quarter increased 17.9% year-over-year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the quarter were $2.3 million, down 69.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the first quarter, Lakeland had cash and cash equivalents of $50.9 million, down 3.5% from the previous quarter. Its total liabilities were $17.8 million, up 13.7% from the end of Fiscal 2022 (ended January 2022).

In the quarter, the company generated $1.91 million from its operating activities, down 77% from the year-ago quarter. Spending on the purchase of property and equipment stood at $0.47 million, up 244.4% year-over-year. Also, cash of $0.41 million was used for repurchasing shares.

Exiting the quarter, the company was left to repurchase shares worth $5.4 million under its approved program.

Official Comments

Lakeland’s President and CEO, Charles D. Roberson, said, “As we look ahead, order quantities and frequency are increasing in the U.S. and Europe, indicating that overstocked inventory in these markets continues to diminish, setting the stage for growth going forward.”

Performance on TipRanks

On TipRanks, Lakeland has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. LAKE’s average price forecast of $30 suggests 65.65% upside from current levels. Over the past year, shares of Lakeland have declined 21.6%.

Meanwhile, bloggers are 80% Bullish on LAKE, compared to the sector average of 75%.

Conclusion

Amid the near-term challenges, Lakeland is showing healthy signs of growth in orders, especially from Europe and the U.S.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
EDU
LXP
What Does CVS Health’s Recent SEC Filing Reveal?
CVS
A Closer Look at DocuSign’s Earnings That Sank the Stock
DOCU
Disney+ All Set to Compete with Netflix in the Middle East, North Africa
DIS
NFLX
Stock Market Today – Friday, June 10: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Stitch Fix Drop 16% After Earnings Release?
SFIX
Target Ups its Investment Appeal with a 20% Dividend Hike
TGT
Microsoft to Increase Pay Transparency Amid New Rule
MSFT
Will Microsoft Stock Get a Boost from Xbox Deal?
ATVI
MSFT
In this article:
LAKE

Latest News Feed

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
EDU
LXP
What Does CVS Health’s Recent SEC Filing Reveal?
CVS
A Closer Look at DocuSign’s Earnings That Sank the Stock
DOCU
Disney+ All Set to Compete with Netflix in the Middle East, North Africa
DIS
NFLX
Stock Market Today – Friday, June 10: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Did Stitch Fix Drop 16% After Earnings Release?
SFIX
Target Ups its Investment Appeal with a 20% Dividend Hike
TGT
Microsoft to Increase Pay Transparency Amid New Rule
MSFT
Will Microsoft Stock Get a Boost from Xbox Deal?
ATVI
MSFT