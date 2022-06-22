tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
HRT
All News
Market News

Why Did HRT Stock Gain 5.8% on Tuesday?

Story Highlights

HireRight Holdings’ directors have been stocking up on the company’s shares. What does this imply?

In this article:
In this article:
HRT

Since the beginning of the month, James D. Carey, Director at Tennessee-based workforce risk management solutions provider HireRight Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HRT), has bought company shares worth more than $22 million.

After the last transaction on June 16, he owned 18.4 million shares of HireRight. The same can be seen on TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool.

The tool also shows all the recent buy and sell transactions made by insiders:

Additionally, the tool shows that the Insider Confidence Signal is currently Positive for HireRight Holdings, with corporate insiders buying HRT shares worth $49.8 million in the last three months.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into HRT’s performance.

According to the tool, HireRight’s website traffic registered an 8.1% rise in global visits in May, compared to April. Further, the footfall on the company’s website has grown 87.3% year-to-date against the same period last year.

In terms of the number of visitors, the figure increased to 1.69 million in May from 1.63 million in March.

Analyst Rating

Based on six Buys and one Hold, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. HRT’s average price target of $22 implies 45% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 12% over the past year.

Conclusion

Following the release of the SEC filing carrying Carey’s trading details, HRT stock gained 5.8% on Tuesday to close at $15.18.

The recent informative purchases of the company’s shares by directors and the rise in website visitors could push the stock up. Investors should put HRT on their watchlist for any new developments that could help boost the stock price.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Energy Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
MT
BTU
Lennar Posts Strong Quarterly Results; Analysts See Upside Potential
LEN
World’s Biggest Hedge Fund Is Betting $9.5B Against These Stocks
SPX
TTE
Key Insider Bought Shares of Wave Life Sciences, What Now?
WVE
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 22: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Carlotz Takes Extreme Step to Boost Profit
LOTZ
Musk Highlights 3 Pre-Requisites for the Twitter Takeover
TWTR
Here’s Why This Little-Known Fintech Stock Draws Attention
DLO
DocuSign CEO Exits, Chairman Assumes Interim Role
DOCU
In this article:
HRT

Latest News Feed

Energy Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
MT
BTU
Lennar Posts Strong Quarterly Results; Analysts See Upside Potential
LEN
World’s Biggest Hedge Fund Is Betting $9.5B Against These Stocks
SPX
TTE
Key Insider Bought Shares of Wave Life Sciences, What Now?
WVE
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 22: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Carlotz Takes Extreme Step to Boost Profit
LOTZ
Musk Highlights 3 Pre-Requisites for the Twitter Takeover
TWTR
Here’s Why This Little-Known Fintech Stock Draws Attention
DLO
DocuSign CEO Exits, Chairman Assumes Interim Role
DOCU