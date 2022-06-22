Why Did HRT Stock Gain 5.8% on Tuesday?

Since the beginning of the month, James D. Carey, Director at Tennessee-based workforce risk management solutions provider HireRight Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HRT), has bought company shares worth more than $22 million.

After the last transaction on June 16, he owned 18.4 million shares of HireRight. The same can be seen on TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool.

The tool also shows all the recent buy and sell transactions made by insiders:

Additionally, the tool shows that the Insider Confidence Signal is currently Positive for HireRight Holdings, with corporate insiders buying HRT shares worth $49.8 million in the last three months.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into HRT’s performance.

According to the tool, HireRight’s website traffic registered an 8.1% rise in global visits in May, compared to April. Further, the footfall on the company’s website has grown 87.3% year-to-date against the same period last year.

In terms of the number of visitors, the figure increased to 1.69 million in May from 1.63 million in March.

Analyst Rating

Based on six Buys and one Hold, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating. HRT’s average price target of $22 implies 45% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 12% over the past year.

Conclusion

Following the release of the SEC filing carrying Carey’s trading details, HRT stock gained 5.8% on Tuesday to close at $15.18.

The recent informative purchases of the company’s shares by directors and the rise in website visitors could push the stock up. Investors should put HRT on their watchlist for any new developments that could help boost the stock price.

