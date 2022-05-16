tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Why Did Hippo Fly 31% on Friday?

Shares of Hippo Holding (NYSE: HIPO) soared a whopping 30.7% on Friday despite a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter of 2022. At the time of writing, however, HIPO stock was down 3.1%.

The California-based property insurance company reported an adjusted loss of $0.10 per share in the quarter, higher than the consensus loss estimate of $0.09 per share.

Revenues of $24.5 million during the quarter rose up 44% from the same quarter last year. The growth can be attributed to the rise in commissions, service and fee income along with net investment income.

Further, the company’s total generated premium (TGP) grew 25% to $154 million on the back of its efforts to expand into different states. Hippo Homeowners premium retention rate stood at 87%.

Its gross loss ratio stood at 76% in the first quarter. The company reported a negative adjusted EBITDA of $48.5 million, compared with a loss of $35.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

The Co-Founder and CEO of Hippo, Assaf Wand, said, “We believe by focusing on geographic expansion, attracting more homeowners who embrace proactive home protection through our omni-channel strategy, and continuously refining our risk models, we will deliver better outcomes for our customers and fuel Hippo’s success.”

Outlook

For 2022, the company has maintained its guidance. TGP is expected between $800 million and $820 million. Revenues are anticipated in the range of $140 million to $142 million. Further, Hippo anticipates a gross loss ratio below 100%.

Stock Rating

Following the release, JMP Securities analyst Matthew Carletti maintained a Buy rating on Hippo with a price target of $4 (146.9% upside potential from current levels).

Carletti said, “Hippo is taking a fresh approach to homeowners’ insurance that re-thinks coverage and policy forms for today’s home ownership experience, by using technology in a proactive approach to underwriting and making distribution more seamless, and by leveraging home ownership partnerships and services to help homeowners mitigate/prevent losses before they happen.”

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on three Buys and one Hold. Hippo’s average price target stands at $4.19 and implies upside potential of 158.6% to current levels.

Conclusion

Despite the earnings miss, the company has performed decently in the first quarter. High premium retention rate and efforts to enter new states reflect Hippo’s potential for long-term growth. Also, bullish analyst sentiments keep us optimistic.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Bristol Myers to Hive off New York Manufacturing Unit
Why is Payoneer Stock Rising in Pre-Market Session?
Compass Gains 7.2% Despite Mixed Q1 Results