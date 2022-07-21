tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Why did Healthcare Services Group Tank 16% Yesterday?

Story Highlights

Healthcare Services Group reported disappointing Q2 results, falling short of both earnings and revenue estimates.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group (HCSG) were down 16.22% on July 20 to close near its 52-week low at $15.55 after the housekeeping, laundry, dining, and nutritional service provider within the healthcare market reported weaker-than-expected Q2 results.

HCSG Q2 Miss

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.09 per share, which lagged analysts’ expectations of $0.13 per share. The company reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the prior-year period.

Further, revenues grew 6.7% year-over-year to $424.86 million but fell short of consensus estimates of $427.22 million.

HCSG Increases Dividend Payout

Positively, however, HCSG announced the 76th consecutive increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.21375 per share.

HCSG’s annual dividend of $0.855 per share now reflects an impressive dividend yield of 4.67%. The dividend is payable on September 23 to shareholders of record on August 19.

HCSG CEO’s Comments

HCSG CEO, Ted Wahl, commented, “While we recognize that some of these decisions have a temporary impact on our reported results, we remain confident that these service agreement modifications will further strengthen our client partnerships and position us to exit the year with cost of services in line with our historical target of 86%.”

Wall Street’s Take on HCSG

Following the Q2 miss, RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge decreased the price target on Healthcare Services Group to $17 from $20 and reiterated a Hold rating.

From the rest of the Street, HCSG receives a Hold consensus rating based on four Holds. The average analyst price target of $19.25 suggests upside potential of around 23.79% from current levels.

Concluding Thoughts

HCSG shares have lost 42% of their market capitalization over the past year, massively underperforming benchmark indices that are down almost 10% over the same period.

Though management has clarified that they are in the “final stages of negotiation” with their clients to account for the inflationary effect in the service agreements, the investor community was clearly disappointed, as seen in the HSCG stock price reaction following the results.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on HCSG

Market NewsWhy Did Healthcare Services Shares Gain 20%?
3M ago
Healthcare Services Agrees to Pay $6M Penalty to SEC
More HCSG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on HCSG

Market NewsWhy Did Healthcare Services Shares Gain 20%?
3M ago
Market NewsHealthcare Services Agrees to Pay $6M Penalty to SEC
11M ago
More HCSG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Tesla’s Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations; Shares Rise
TSLA
Cramer’s Tweet Pokes Robinhood for Berkshire Stock’s Trading Frenzy
Bath & Body Works Lowers Guidance; Street Still Says “Buy”
BBWI
Stock Market Today – Thursday, July 21: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Why Are Alcoa Shares Trending Higher?
AA
Here’s Why Pagaya Technologies Stock Skyrocketed 130% on Wednesday
PGY
Nasdaq Thrills Shareholders with Q2 Earnings Beat & Stock Split
NDAQ
AbbVie Fosters Strategic Alliance to Cure Glaucoma
ABBV
Now, Ford Plans Job Cuts to Curb Costs
F
More Market News >