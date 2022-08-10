tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
TipRanksStock Market NewsCRON NewsWhy Did Cronos Stock Decline 13.7% on Tuesday?
Market News

Why Did Cronos Stock Decline 13.7% on Tuesday?

Story Highlights

Cronos has reported mixed Q2 results, which topped earnings estimates but fell short of revenue expectations.

Shares of Cronos Group (CRON) declined 13.7% to close at $3.09 on Tuesday after the cannabis company delivered mixed second-quarter results amid its business restructuring initiatives.

What Does Cronos Group Do?

Cronos Group is a global cannabinoid company that manufactures and sells cannabis, and hemp-derived supplements for the medical and adult-use markets in federally legal jurisdictions, including the U.S., Canada, and Germany. Its international brand portfolio includes Spinach, Peace Naturals, Lord Jones, Happy Dance And Peace+.

A Snapshot of CRON’s Q2 Performance

The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.05 per share, which was just a cent less than the street’s estimated loss of $0.06. Comparatively, the current quarterly loss was narrower than the loss of $0.48 reported in the prior-year quarter.

However, revenues of $23.1 million jumped 48% year-over-year but lagged the $28.35 million consensus.

The revenue growth is attributed to higher Rest of World revenues, especially in Israel’s medical market where net revenue grew a whopping 212% year-over-year to $7.2 million during the quarter.

At the end of the second quarter, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $789.54 million, lower than the $895.18 million reported in the same period last year.

Commenting on the business realignment progress, Cronos CEO Mike Gorenstein stated, “Our supply chain transformation in Canada is going very well, with GrowCo achieving profitability in the year-to-date period, and the operational efficiencies we envisioned when we embarked on this initiative are starting to be realized.”

With respect to the U.S., he added, “Although early in the repositioning of our U.S. business, we are confident the new strategy will improve our bottom-line while maintaining brand equity that we can leverage into cannabinoids beyond CBD, and in the U.S. THC market once regulations permit.”

The company also stated that it may incur $6.4 million in expenses with respect to the business realignment, higher than the previously anticipated expense of $5.8 million.

Is CRON a Good Stock to Buy?

As of now, the Street is both optimistic and cautious about CRON stock. On TipRanks, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock, which is based on four Buys, three Holds, and one Sell.

Following the company’s second-quarter results, Tamy Chen of BMO Capital lowered her price target on Cronos Group to $3.30 (6.8% upside potential) from $3.50 and reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

Chen believes, “The top-line miss was more a catch-up of sell-in to sellthrough over the past three quarters than a reversal in underlying rec momentum. It is encouraging to see CRON make good strides to narrow the EBITDA loss so far vs. 2021.”

Meanwhile, TipRanks data shows that financial bloggers are 85% Bullish on CRON stock, compared to the sector average of 73%.

What Is the Future of CRON Stock?

Cronos’ average price forecast of $4.64 implies 50.16% upside potential from the current level. The company is in the middle of a business transition, with a phased exit from its wholesale beauty category. Upon completion, the company will solely focus on adult-use products, boosting its product development and long-term focused innovation.

CRON stock is down more than 55% over the past year. However, it has recovered 5% in the last 30 days. The current share price represents a good entry point to the potential upside the stock may offer if the growing international legalization momentum becomes a reality.

Read full Disclosure    

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on CRON

Press ReleasesCronos Group Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results
23h ago
CRON
Cronos Group Inc. to Hold 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 9, 2022
CRON
Cronos Group Partners with Geocann to Leverage VESIsorb® Delivery Technology for Faster Absorption
CRON
More CRON Latest News >

More News & Analysis on CRON

Press ReleasesCronos Group Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results
23h ago
CRON
Press ReleasesCronos Group Inc. to Hold 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 9, 2022
28d ago
CRON
Press ReleasesCronos Group Partners with Geocann to Leverage VESIsorb® Delivery Technology for Faster Absorption
1M ago
CRON
More CRON Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Greenlane Renewables’ Q2 Loss Widens Despite Record Revenues
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, Aug. 10: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Abrdn reports losses as uncertain market conditions lower revenue
AppLovin Shares Decline 10% on Proposal to Buy Unity Software
APP
Investors unimpressed with IWG revenue growth amid recession fears
Similarweb Surpasses Q2 Expectations, but Loss Widens Year-over-Year
SMWB
Cathie Wood’s Views Draw Flak on Twitter
NDX
SPX
Array Tech Stock Jumped 10% After Hours On Robust Q2
ARRY
Taboola Stock Rises on Solid Q2 Beat
TBLA
More Market News >