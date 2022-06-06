tiprankstipranks
Market News

Why Did CEO of Worldwide Consumer Business Quit Amazon?

Story Highlights

As proven in its latest quarterly results, Amazon has been facing macroeconomic headwinds lately. Does the exit of the CEO of the Worldwide Consumer business hint at bigger problems to follow?

AMZN

The CEO of the Worldwide Consumer business at E-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN), Dave Clark, has revealed his plans to exit the online shopping retailer. AMZN stock fell 2.5% on the news to close at $2,447.00 on June 3. The stock dropped due to the previously announced 20 for one stock split today.

In a tweet, Clark noted, “I’ve had an incredible time at Amazon but it’s time for me to build again. It’s what drives me. To all I’ve had the honor of working with: thank you for making it so much fun to come to work every day for 23 years to invent cool, amazing things for customers,” while attaching the email he wrote to his team.

During the pandemic, Clark was instrumental in building Amazon’s extensive warehouse and logistics operations. His career at Amazon spans over 23 dedicated years, with Clark heading all logistics at the company until he took his position in January 2021.

At the onset of the pandemic, Amazon was overwhelmed with the burgeoning demand for E-commerce and home delivery services. This led to the retailer renting out huge warehouse spaces and fulfillment networks to ramp up deliveries worldwide.

However, two years later, the spread and intensity of the COVID-19 virus have diminished, slowing down E-commerce businesses worldwide. Consequently, the retailer reported its first quarterly loss since founder Jeff Bezos’s departure.

At the time, Amazon CEO, Andy Jassy, said, “Our Consumer business has grown 23% annually over the past two years, with extraordinary growth in 2020 of 39% year-over-year that necessitated doubling the size of our fulfillment network that we’d built over Amazon’s first 25 years—and doing so in just 24 months. Today, as we’re no longer chasing physical or staffing capacity, our teams are squarely focused on improving productivity and cost efficiencies throughout our fulfillment network.”

Excess Warehouse Space

Following this, in May, a person familiar with the matter noted that Amazon is looking to sublet at least 10 million square feet of excess warehousing space. The company is also seeking options to end or renegotiate leases with landlords.

Most of the excess warehousing space was rented in prime locations, including New York, New Jersey, Southern California, and Atlanta. Insiders also mentioned a rift between Clark and Jassy. Jassy’s micromanagement, which was different than ex-CEO Bezos’s, was cited as a reason behind Clark’s decision.

Meanwhile, appreciating Clark’s contribution to Amazon, Jassy said in an internal memo, “The past few years have been the most challenging and unpredictable we’ve faced in the history of Amazon’s consumer business, and I’m particularly appreciative of Dave’s leadership during that time.”

“To that end, we’re trying to be thoughtful in our plans for Dave’s succession and any changes we make. I expect to be ready with an update for you over the next few weeks,” Jassy concluded.

Clark’s departure follows another FAANG giant, Meta Platforms’ (FB) COO, Sheryl Sandberg, from the social media company after 14 long years.

Stock Investors

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Very Positive on Amazon, with 4.2% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks increasing their exposure to AMZN stock over the past 30 days.

Ending Views

Although Amazon is facing excess warehousing-related issues, the company will eventually find a way around the problem. Investors, including hedge funds and retail, are showing conviction in the stock’s performance by increasing their exposure to it. Additionally, the stock split has made the stock more accessible to a wider base of investors, adding to its attractiveness.

