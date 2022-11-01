Why Avis Budget Stock (NASDAQ:CAR) Fell despite Beating Earnings

Shares of car renter Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) plunged in today’s session despite crushing earnings. Indeed, earnings per share came in at $21.70, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $14.46 per share.

In addition, sales increased by 18.3% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $3.55 billion. This beat analysts’ expectations by $10 million.

However, today’s decline can be attributed to analysts’ belief that the huge earnings beat was the result of one-time cost savings. In fact, analysts expect vehicles to depreciate more going forward given their currently elevated prices, which would create a drag on earnings in future quarters.

Will Avis Budget Stock Go Up?

Turning to Wall Street, Avis Budget stock has a Hold consensus rating based on two Buys, one Hold, and one Sell assigned in the past three months. The average Avis Budget stock price target of $217.25 implies 0.25% downside potential.

