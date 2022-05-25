Why Are Top Insiders Selling DASH Stock?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
DASH
All News
Market News

Why Are Top Insiders Selling DASH Stock?

In this article:
In this article:
DASH

Prabir Adarkar, the CFO of food delivery platform DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH), has sold 63,213 shares of the company for more than $4 million. After the sale, Adarkar owns 849,179 shares of DoorDash worth around $55 million.

Apart from the CFO, several other executives were seeing selling their stakes in the company on Tuesday.

The President and COO of the company, Christopher Payne, sold shares worth over $1 million. Further, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,028 shares for $259,967.12. Tang now owns 49,285 shares of the company.

TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool shows all the buy and sell transactions carried out by a company’s insiders. DoorDash’s insider transactions can be seen below:

About DoorDash

The California-based company provides food ordering and delivery services. In the first week of May, DoorDash reported a wider-than-expected loss for the first quarter of 2022. The loss amounted to $0.48 per share, compared with the Street’s estimate of $0.21 per share and the year-ago loss of $0.34 per share.

Wall Street’s Take

Recently, an analyst with Bernstein initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $90 price target (43.6% upside potential).

The analyst expects the company to grow “despite headwinds” as it has the “best-in-class” management team.

In a research note to investors, Devnani said, “The company is proving more durable than e-commerce, it doesn’t have the same driver supply issues as rideshare, there’s very little exposure to Europe, and the underlying unit economics of the business remain compelling.”

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys and six Holds. DASH’s average price target of $125.71 implies 100.6% upside potential from current levels. Shares have lost 54% over the past year.

Website Traffic

TipRanks’ Website Traffic Tool, which uses data from SEMrush Holdings (NYSE: SEMR), the world’s biggest website usage monitoring service, offers insight into DoorDash’s performance.

According to the tool, DoorDash’s website traffic registered a 4.2% rise in global visits in April, compared to March. Further, the footfall on the company’s website has grown 102.9% year-to-date against the same period last year.

Conclusion

The stock sale by several of the company’s executives could imply that they expect DASH stock to decline due to the falling demand for DoorDash’s services amid rising inflation. It could also mean that the company is planning to increase its subscription fee, which could hurt its stock price.

Learn more about the Website Traffic tool in this video by Youtube sensation Tom Nash. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Bezeq’s Q1 Earnings Decline but Revenues Shine
Will New Revival Plans Drive Lyft Higher?
Driven by Q1 Loss, Amazon Considers Cost-Cutting Options

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
WEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
KD
ADI
Glencore to Cough Up Over $1.2B for a Clean Record
GLNCY
Starbucks Divests Juice Unit to Focus on Core Business; Exits Russia
SBUX
Why Did Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Dive 28.6%?
ANF
Bank Leumi Posts Robust Q1; Delivers 15.6% ROE
BLMIF
Dole Sinks 11% on Mixed Q1 Performance
DOLE
Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Wednesday, May 25
NDX
SPX
Bezeq’s Q1 Earnings Decline but Revenues Shine
In this article:
DASH

Latest News Feed

Wendy’s Gets Wings on Talks of Potential Buyout
WEN
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
KD
ADI
Glencore to Cough Up Over $1.2B for a Clean Record
GLNCY
Starbucks Divests Juice Unit to Focus on Core Business; Exits Russia
SBUX
Why Did Abercrombie & Fitch Shares Dive 28.6%?
ANF
Bank Leumi Posts Robust Q1; Delivers 15.6% ROE
BLMIF
Dole Sinks 11% on Mixed Q1 Performance
DOLE
Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Wednesday, May 25
NDX
SPX
Bezeq’s Q1 Earnings Decline but Revenues Shine