tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
IOVA
All News
Market News

Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?

Story Highlights

Iovance insider purchases and investors show that they are optimistic about the stock. Analysts are equally bullish on the stock and see significant upside potential.

In this article:
In this article:
IOVA

Biotech firm Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) develops and commercializes novel cancer immunotherapy products. The company is well-established in the healthcare sector and has a strong pipeline of innovative products. 

The company’s lead product candidate, Lifileucel (LN-144) for metastatic melanoma, is striving to be approved as the first-of-its-kind one-time cell therapy for solid tumor cancer. 

Last month, the CEO of Iovance, stated, “We are pleased to report positive results for lifileucel from the registrational Cohort 4 data from the C-144-01 study. Iovance is proceeding towards submission of a BLA in August 2022 using these results as well as the potentially supportive results from Cohort 2 of the C-144-01 study…We look forward to reporting further progress with our lifileucel BLA and launch preparations in 2022.” 

According to management, as of March 31, 2022, Iovance had $516 million in cash, cash equivalents, investments, and restricted cash. It is estimated that these funds are sufficient to meet the cash needs of the current and planned operations into 2024. 

On Friday, a lot of insider buying activities pushed the stock higher by almost 19%. 

Insider Buying Details 

Per the recent SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) filings and TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool, Iovance’s independent director Wayne Rothbaum purchased one million shares valued at $6.6 million, representing more than a 14% stake. As of June 1, 2022, Rothbaum owned around 8.07 million shares of Iovance. 

Among other directors, Ryan Maynard, Merrill McPeak, and Michael Weiser bought 7,500, 20,000, and 10,000 shares worth $0.05 million, $0.14 million, and $0.07 million, respectively. 

Recently, the interim CEO of Iovance, Vogt Frederick G, also purchased 1,000 shares worth $6,440. 

Corporate Insiders are very positive about the stock. According to the TipRanks Insiders page, corporate insiders have bought shares worth $6.9 million in the past three months. 

Wall Street’s Take 

Recently, Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits maintained a Buy rating on Iovance but reduced the price target to $31 (294.9% upside potential) from $44. 

Livshits’ action followed the company’s release of data from the pivotal Cohort 4 of the C-144-01 study. It evaluated lifileucel as monotherapy in post-anti-PD(L)1 metastatic melanoma, which came in below expectations of the prior Cohort 2 data on both response rate and durability. 

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 10 Buys versus one Hold. The average Iovance price forecast of $26.22 implies 234.01% upside potential from current levels. However, shares have lost 61.1% over the past year. 

Also, Iovance scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations. 

Investors Remain Positive 

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Iovance, with 13.7% of investors maintaining portfolios on TipRanks increasing their exposure to IOVA stock over the past 30 days. Furthermore, 10.9% of these individuals have increased their holdings in the recent week. 

Conclusion 

Based on Iovance’s strong pipeline of products and robust cash position, corporate insiders and analysts continue to be bullish on the stock. As a result, investors’ data on TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors are considering the current level as an attractive buying opportunity. 

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Rolls-Royce Inches Closer to Net Zero with New Solar Park in Germany
GB:RR
Linamar Completes Salford Group Acquisition, Expanding Its Agriculture Portfolio
Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN
Top Delta Airlines’ Insiders Offload Shares; Street Says Buy
DAL
Chinese Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
BZ
YMM
In this article:
IOVA

Latest News Feed

Rolls-Royce Inches Closer to Net Zero with New Solar Park in Germany
GB:RR
Linamar Completes Salford Group Acquisition, Expanding Its Agriculture Portfolio
Why Is Starbucks Looking Outside for a New CEO?
SBUX
Is Grocery Outlet Stock Losing Its Sheen?
GO
Google to Pay Fine in Australia Over Defamation Charges; Street Sticks to Buy
GOOGL
Here’s a Sneak-Peak of Apple’s Annual Developer Conference
AAPL
Why Is This Top Insider Loading Up on Appian Stock?
APPN
Top Delta Airlines’ Insiders Offload Shares; Street Says Buy
DAL
Chinese Stocks Dominating: These are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
BZ
YMM