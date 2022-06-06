Why are Insiders Buying Iovance Stock?

Biotech firm Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) develops and commercializes novel cancer immunotherapy products. The company is well-established in the healthcare sector and has a strong pipeline of innovative products.

The company’s lead product candidate, Lifileucel (LN-144) for metastatic melanoma, is striving to be approved as the first-of-its-kind one-time cell therapy for solid tumor cancer.

Last month, the CEO of Iovance, stated, “We are pleased to report positive results for lifileucel from the registrational Cohort 4 data from the C-144-01 study. Iovance is proceeding towards submission of a BLA in August 2022 using these results as well as the potentially supportive results from Cohort 2 of the C-144-01 study…We look forward to reporting further progress with our lifileucel BLA and launch preparations in 2022.”

According to management, as of March 31, 2022, Iovance had $516 million in cash, cash equivalents, investments, and restricted cash. It is estimated that these funds are sufficient to meet the cash needs of the current and planned operations into 2024.

On Friday, a lot of insider buying activities pushed the stock higher by almost 19%.

Insider Buying Details

Per the recent SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) filings and TipRanks’ Insider Trading Activity tool, Iovance’s independent director Wayne Rothbaum purchased one million shares valued at $6.6 million, representing more than a 14% stake. As of June 1, 2022, Rothbaum owned around 8.07 million shares of Iovance.

Among other directors, Ryan Maynard, Merrill McPeak, and Michael Weiser bought 7,500, 20,000, and 10,000 shares worth $0.05 million, $0.14 million, and $0.07 million, respectively.

Recently, the interim CEO of Iovance, Vogt Frederick G, also purchased 1,000 shares worth $6,440.

Corporate Insiders are very positive about the stock. According to the TipRanks Insiders page, corporate insiders have bought shares worth $6.9 million in the past three months.

Wall Street’s Take

Recently, Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits maintained a Buy rating on Iovance but reduced the price target to $31 (294.9% upside potential) from $44.

Livshits’ action followed the company’s release of data from the pivotal Cohort 4 of the C-144-01 study. It evaluated lifileucel as monotherapy in post-anti-PD(L)1 metastatic melanoma, which came in below expectations of the prior Cohort 2 data on both response rate and durability.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 10 Buys versus one Hold. The average Iovance price forecast of $26.22 implies 234.01% upside potential from current levels. However, shares have lost 61.1% over the past year.

Also, Iovance scores a 9 out of 10 on TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock has strong potential to outperform market expectations.

Investors Remain Positive

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Iovance, with 13.7% of investors maintaining portfolios on TipRanks increasing their exposure to IOVA stock over the past 30 days. Furthermore, 10.9% of these individuals have increased their holdings in the recent week.

Conclusion

Based on Iovance’s strong pipeline of products and robust cash position, corporate insiders and analysts continue to be bullish on the stock. As a result, investors’ data on TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors are considering the current level as an attractive buying opportunity.

