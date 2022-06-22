Why Are Insiders Buoyant on NexPoint Residential?

Insiders are making major positive moves at NexPoint Residential (NXRT). Yesterday, the President and Director of NXRT, James Dondero, lapped up 17,050 NXRT shares worth $1.01 million.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is an externally advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets in the Southeastern United States and Texas.

According to the Tipranks Insider Trading Tool, Dondero has been a major buyer of TDG shares, with a success rate of 64% and an average profit of 20.7%.

With his latest Buys and current holding of 2.7 million shares worth $159.46 million, he now owns a whopping 10.49% or one-tenth of the total shares outstanding.

Upbeat Q1 Results with Raised Outlook

On April 26, NXRT reported upbeat first-quarter results, topping both revenues and earnings expectations.

The REIT reported Q1 funds from operations (FFO) of $0.74 per share, beating analysts’ expectations of $0.71 per share. Revenues of $60.8 million also exceeded the consensus estimate of $60.13 million.

What was even more encouraging was that the REIT raised its full-year core FFO guidance based on upbeat Q1 results. The REIT now forecasts FY22 core FFO of $3.01, compared to the previously guided outlook of $2.97.

Wall Street’s Take

Contrary to the insider Buys, last week, Compass Point analyst Merrill Ross decreased the price target on NexPoint Residential Trust to $90 (54.48% upside potential) from $107 and reiterated a Buy rating.

Positively, however, the Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and two Holds. The average NexPoint Residential price target of $87.67 implies 47.17% upside potential to current levels.

Conclusion

Shares of NXRT are up almost 6% over the past year and have significantly outperformed the S&P 500 index, which is down about 11.2% over the same period.

The major insider buying activity comes at a time when the broader markets are in the doldrums should drive investor interest in the stock.

Disclosure