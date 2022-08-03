tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVIdeas
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Why Are DraftKings Shares Trending Higher?

Story Highlights

Riding on the big news of the legalization of retail and online sports betting on professional and collegiate sports, DraftKings gained 13% yesterday and is trading higher in the early trading hours today.

Shares of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) jumped over 13% yesterday and are up another 2% during the pre-market trading session after the Massachusetts legislature passed a bill to legalize retail and online sports betting on professional and collegiate sports.

Based in Massachusetts, U.S., DraftKings is a daily fantasy sports and digital sports entertainment company. The gaming company offers multi-channel sports betting, allowing players to win money based on individual player performances in major American sports events.

The new sports betting bill (H 5164) will legalize wagering on professional and certain collegiate contests.

However, betting on Massachusetts colleges and universities will not be allowed unless they are playing in a big tournament like March Madness.

There will be different tax rates applicable to different categories. Wagers in person will be taxed at 15%, while bets placed through the mobile platform will be taxed at 20%.

Wall Street’s Take on DKNG

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and six Holds. The average DraftKings price target of $26.56 implies 72.8% upside potential to current levels.

Hedge Funds Are Lapping Up DraftKings

TipRanks data indicates hedge funds have increased holdings in DraftKings by 2.2 million shares in the last quarter, indicating a very positive hedge fund confidence signal. Moreover, Catherine Wood’s ARK Investment Management has a holding in the company worth about $455.92 million.

Concluding Thoughts

Shares of DraftKings are down more than 65% over the past year. However, the stock price has seemed to bottom out and is ready for a reversal.

DraftKings will be a clear beneficiary of sports betting becoming legal in its home state of Massachusetts. Investors will learn more about the company’s plan to make the most of the legalization at its scheduled second-quarter earnings day on August 5.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on DKNG

Press ReleasesDraftKings to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results August 5
19d ago
DKNG
DraftKings Stock: A Wager for the Long Haul
DKNG
DraftKings and BetBlocker Announce Intercontinental Collaboration in Responsible Gaming to Expand Awareness of, and Access to, Safer Play Technology
DKNG
More DKNG Latest News >

More News & Analysis on DKNG

Press ReleasesDraftKings to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results August 5
19d ago
DKNG
Stock Analysis & IdeasDraftKings Stock: A Wager for the Long Haul
2M ago
DKNG
Press ReleasesDraftKings and BetBlocker Announce Intercontinental Collaboration in Responsible Gaming to Expand Awareness of, and Access to, Safer Play Technology
2M ago
DKNG
More DKNG Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Amid Rising Costs, Starbucks Posts Encouraging Q3 Earnings Results
SBUX
B.Riley Shares on the Upmove as Insiders Remain Positive
RILY
Yum’s Q2 Results Fall Short of Expectations on Russia Exit
YUM
Airbnb’s Outstanding Q2 Results Fail to Cheer Investors
ABNB
Moderna Up 5% in Pre-Market on Impressive Q2 Results
MRNA
Why are Canopy Growth Shares Trending Higher?
CGC
TLRY
Stingray’s Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates but Rise Year-over-Year
Yglesias Opens Fire on Musk’s China Bond on Twitter
TWTR
More Market News >