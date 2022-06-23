tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
REV
All News
Market News

What’s Driving the Incredible Revlon Stock Rally?

Story Highlights

Why are Revlon shares rallying? What is the driving factor?

In this article:
In this article:
REV

Shares of cosmetics maker Revlon (REV) continued their enormous trajectory, gaining almost 35% on June 22 to close at $8.14. Incredibly, the shares are up almost 600% over the past ten days.

The newest so-called “meme” stock has risen for the seventh consecutive trading session, recording double-digit climbs since the news of its probable bankruptcy became public.

Notably, on June 13, just before the company filed for Chapter 11, the stock reached its all-time low, crashing 50% on a single day to close at $1.17.

Retail investors are amassing the stock of the company. Earlier, it was speculated that the stock rally was driven by short interests.

However, industry experts say there’s possibly more to the story than just the short squeeze.

Wall Street’s Take

The stock has picked up a rating from one analyst in the past three months. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink has a Hold rating on the stock with a price target of $8.50, with an upside potential of 4.42%.

TipRanks’ Stock Investors Tool Concedes

In a reaffirmation, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Revlon, with a whopping 35.9% and 66.6% of investors increasing their exposure to REV stock over the past seven days and 30 days, respectively.

Conclusion

Historically, this is not the first time that a bankrupt stock has been halted on circuit breakers. In 2020, car rental firm Hertz Corp had a similar rally of over 500% after it filed for bankruptcy. What’s next for Revlon? Perhaps retail investors will decide.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Tesla’s Q2 Deliveries to Drop Due to Production Challenges
TSLA
Meta Settles DOJ Lawsuit; Pulls Out of 250th Anniversary project
META
Investors & Farmers Stick with Bayer Despite Latest Court Ruling
BAYRY
This Top Insider Just Increased Its Appetite for DAWN Stock
DAWN
Is There Any End in Sight to the Abbott Baby Formula Controversy?
ABT
This Oil Stock Gets Warren Buffett’s Support
OXY
Saylor Calls Bitcoin a “Lifeboat” on Twitter
MSTR
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 23: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
LI
BBWI
In this article:
REV

Latest News Feed

Tesla’s Q2 Deliveries to Drop Due to Production Challenges
TSLA
Meta Settles DOJ Lawsuit; Pulls Out of 250th Anniversary project
META
Investors & Farmers Stick with Bayer Despite Latest Court Ruling
BAYRY
This Top Insider Just Increased Its Appetite for DAWN Stock
DAWN
Is There Any End in Sight to the Abbott Baby Formula Controversy?
ABT
This Oil Stock Gets Warren Buffett’s Support
OXY
Saylor Calls Bitcoin a “Lifeboat” on Twitter
MSTR
Stock Market Today – Thursday, June 23: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
LI
BBWI