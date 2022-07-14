What Will It Take for Netflix Stock to Make a Comeback?

Netflix (NFLX) stock rose a little after the company unveiled Microsoft (MSFT) as a major partner for its coming ad-supported service. However, the stock is still down almost 70% over the past year. Netflix has been losing subscribers lately, and investors are not happy about it. In this video, we discuss why Netflix picked Microsoft over potential partners like Google (GOOGL) for its ad-supported plan and CEO Reed Hastings’s change of tune on ads. Further in the video, we will look at Netflix’s Stranger Things milestone and the company’s latest deal with the hit show’s creators. Keep in mind that Netflix reports its Q2 earnings on July 19.