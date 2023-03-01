What to Expect During Tesla’s Investor Day

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are trading lower today ahead of its investor day presentation that is scheduled for later today. The company is reportedly looking at revamping its production of the Model Y by October 2024 and will likely make changes on both the inside and outside.

The Model Y is the firm’s top performer across multiple markets such as Europe, China, and California. Investors will be watching today’s investor day presentation for more information about these changes along with other plans, including expansion plans and capital allocation.

Overall, Wall Street analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TSLA stock based on 22 Buys, six Holds, and three Sells, as indicated by the graphic above.

