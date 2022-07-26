tiprankstipranks
Market News

What Is Going on With Weber Stock?

Weber (WEBR) makes grills and related accessories. The company’s business boomed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as many people turned to outdoor cooking. However, Weber now faces a tough business environment, and the stock has dropped sharply on a year-to-date basis.

In this video, we discuss Weber parting ways with its CEO and other companies that have recently let go of their top executives. You will also find out who Weber has settled on as the interim CEO and how the company plans to survive the challenging economic conditions. Moreover, we will talk about what has happened to Weber’s dividend. At the end of the video, we will see Wall Street’s view on Weber stock.

Disclaimer

