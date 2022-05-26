What Does This Insider’s Action Mean for Antero Resources, Antero Midstream?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
AM
AR
All News
Market News

What Does This Insider’s Action Mean for Antero Resources, Antero Midstream?

Story Highlights

Tracking insider activities of Antero Resources and Antero Midstream can help its stakeholders in deciding their future course of action.

In this article:
In this article:
AM
AR

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) and Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) have aroused investors’ curiosity lately, after the Director, Howard Keenan, decreased his stake in both the oil & gas companies.

Antero Resources: This oil & gas exploration and production company has a market capitalization of $12.5 billion. The main highlights of the transaction conducted by Keenan are given below.

  • Date: May 18, 2022
  • Nature of Transaction: Informative Sell
  • Number of Shares: 1 million
  • Amount: $34.8 million
  • Price Movement since Stake Sale: 19.8% increase

In addition to the Director’s stake sale, the company witnessed other insider activities this month. Using the TipRanks Insider Trading tool, we provide a pictorial presentation of the transaction conducted this month.

TipRanks’ Insider Trading tool suggests that the insider confidence signal is Negative for Antero Resources. In the past three months, the insiders have sold shares worth $35.1 million of AR.

Antero Resources has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks based on six Buys and two Holds. AR’s price target of $45.88 suggests 10.05% upside potential from current levels.

Antero Midstream: This $5 billion company is mainly formed to provide midstream support to Antero Resources. Exiting 2021, Antero Resources owned a 29.1% stake in Antero Midstream. Highlights of AM’s transaction are given below.

  • Date: May 25, 2022
  • Nature of Transaction: Informative Sell
  • Number of Shares: 0.79 million
  • Amount: $8.2 million
  • Price Movement since Stake Sale: 1.2% increase

A snapshot of other insider activities conducted this month is as follows:

According to the TipRanks Insiders Trading tool, insider confidence is Neutral on AM. In the past three months, corporate insiders have sold $16.4 million worth of AM shares.

Antero Midstream has a Hold rating on TipRanks, which is based on one Buy, one Hold, and one Sell. AM’s average price target of $11 mirrors 4.96% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

Informative selling activities conducted by the Director of Antero Resources and Antero Midstream can be used by investors as a warning signal.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Legends of Wall Street: Cathie Wood
ZM
COIN
Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Thursday, May 26
M
NDX
What Do Safety Lapses Mean for Abbott Stock?
ABT
Snowflake Posts Strong Quarterly Revenues; Website Visits Hinted at it
SNOW
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
IQ
WSM
Gerber Tweets His Thoughts on Twitter, Facebook & Snap
FB
SNAP
What Does Hefty Insider Selling Indicate For AutoNation?
AN
Why Did Dick’s Sporting Goods Shares Hit an All-Time Low Before Gaining 14%?
DKS
Dycom Industries Q1 EPS Grows Over 20x; Shares Up 17.5%
DY
In this article:
AM
AR

Latest News Feed

Legends of Wall Street: Cathie Wood
ZM
COIN
Stock Market Today: Most Important Economic and Financial Events of Thursday, May 26
M
NDX
What Do Safety Lapses Mean for Abbott Stock?
ABT
Snowflake Posts Strong Quarterly Revenues; Website Visits Hinted at it
SNOW
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Thursday
IQ
WSM
Gerber Tweets His Thoughts on Twitter, Facebook & Snap
FB
SNAP
What Does Hefty Insider Selling Indicate For AutoNation?
AN
Why Did Dick’s Sporting Goods Shares Hit an All-Time Low Before Gaining 14%?
DKS
Dycom Industries Q1 EPS Grows Over 20x; Shares Up 17.5%
DY