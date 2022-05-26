What Does This Insider’s Action Mean for Antero Resources, Antero Midstream?

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR) and Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) have aroused investors’ curiosity lately, after the Director, Howard Keenan, decreased his stake in both the oil & gas companies.

Antero Resources: This oil & gas exploration and production company has a market capitalization of $12.5 billion. The main highlights of the transaction conducted by Keenan are given below.

Date: May 18, 2022

May 18, 2022 Nature of Transaction: Informative Sell

Informative Sell Number of Shares: 1 million

1 million Amount: $34.8 million

$34.8 million Price Movement since Stake Sale: 19.8% increase

In addition to the Director’s stake sale, the company witnessed other insider activities this month. Using the TipRanks Insider Trading tool, we provide a pictorial presentation of the transaction conducted this month.

TipRanks’ Insider Trading tool suggests that the insider confidence signal is Negative for Antero Resources. In the past three months, the insiders have sold shares worth $35.1 million of AR.

Antero Resources has a Strong Buy rating on TipRanks based on six Buys and two Holds. AR’s price target of $45.88 suggests 10.05% upside potential from current levels.

Antero Midstream: This $5 billion company is mainly formed to provide midstream support to Antero Resources. Exiting 2021, Antero Resources owned a 29.1% stake in Antero Midstream. Highlights of AM’s transaction are given below.

Date: May 25, 2022

May 25, 2022 Nature of Transaction: Informative Sell

Informative Sell Number of Shares: 0.79 million

0.79 million Amount: $8.2 million

$8.2 million Price Movement since Stake Sale: 1.2% increase

A snapshot of other insider activities conducted this month is as follows:

According to the TipRanks Insiders Trading tool, insider confidence is Neutral on AM. In the past three months, corporate insiders have sold $16.4 million worth of AM shares.

Antero Midstream has a Hold rating on TipRanks, which is based on one Buy, one Hold, and one Sell. AM’s average price target of $11 mirrors 4.96% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

Informative selling activities conducted by the Director of Antero Resources and Antero Midstream can be used by investors as a warning signal.

