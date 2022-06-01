What Does the Flywire Insider Sell Indicate for the Stock?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
FLYW
All News
Market News

What Does the Flywire Insider Sell Indicate for the Stock?

Story Highlights

Major sell-offs for the global payments platform are taking place, with numerous Form 4s filed with the SEC disclosing top management’s Informative Sells.

In this article:
In this article:
FLYW

There has been vehement insider selling on Flywire (NASDAQ: FLYW) stock recently.

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company, offering its clients an innovative and streamlined process to receive reconciled domestic and international payments in a more cost-effective and efficient manner.

Notably, the company has lost half of its market capitalization over the past six months and now has a market cap of $2 billion.

Yesterday, Director Natauri Jo sold 905,192 shares of FLYW stock worth $17.93 million at $19.70 price levels.

In fact, Jo is an employee at Goldman Sachs and has sold a large number of shares over the past fortnight in three separate transactions worth another $9.4 million. Jo now holds 1.91 million shares worth $38.14 million after the series of Sells.

Besides Jo, FLYW Director Riese Phillip John made an uninformative Sell of 5,000 shares of the stock worth $95,974 at $19.19 price levels, and now holds 7,290 shares worth $145,840.

Insiders at Flywire are clearly pessimistic about the stock’s near-term prospects and have sold a whopping $27.2 million worth of shares in the past three months.

Wall Street’s Take

Despite the Insider Selling, Flywire has a Strong Buy consensus rating on Wall Street based on seven Buys and one Hold assigned in the past three months. The average Flywire price target of $35.50 implies 83.84% upside potential.

Investor Sentiment

Investors, however, are likely follow in the footsteps of the insiders. At the time of writing, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investors currently have a Very Negative stance on FLYW, with 4.2% of investors decreasing their exposure to FLYW stock over the past 30 days.

Conclusion

Insider trading makes it possible to quickly find and track insiders’ moves, and is well presented with the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool.

The company’s Director shedding off almost half of her ownership within a month is a clear indication of the declining confidence she has in the future growth prospects of the stock.

Read full Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Mail Does Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK
Robinhood Agrees to Settle With Upset Customers
HOOD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Mark Cuban Tweets his Conviction in Crypto & All Things DeFi!
Should You Buy This Cheap Canadian Bank Stock?
EQB
What to Do in a Crazy Market Like This One
TIPRANKS LABS
In this article:
FLYW

Latest News Feed

Berry Petroleum Makes Major Buybacks While Top Insiders Offload Shares
BRY
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
CRM
CVI
Musk’s “No More Remote Work” Mail Does Rounds on Twitter
TSLA
GSK to Boost Its Vaccines Roster Through Acquisition
GB:GSK
Robinhood Agrees to Settle With Upset Customers
HOOD
Stock Market Today – Wednesday, June 1: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Mark Cuban Tweets his Conviction in Crypto & All Things DeFi!
Should You Buy This Cheap Canadian Bank Stock?
EQB
What to Do in a Crazy Market Like This One
TIPRANKS LABS