What Does the Crypto Fear and Greed Index Tell Us Now?

While the crypto market has remained volatile, there have been some notable positive developments. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is now hovering around $24,000, a remarkable recovery considering that only recently many investors questioned whether the flagship cryptocurrency could even break $20,000.

In the video, we will discuss where Bitcoin and the broader crypto market may be going from here by looking at the changes in the Crypto Fear and Greed Index. We will also talk about recent major developments in the crypto space, including Solana’s ‘embassy’ and regulators’ warning about Voyager (VYGVF).