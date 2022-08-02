tiprankstipranks
Market News

What Does the Crypto Fear and Greed Index Tell Us Now?

While the crypto market has remained volatile, there have been some notable positive developments. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is now hovering around $24,000, a remarkable recovery considering that only recently many investors questioned whether the flagship cryptocurrency could even break $20,000.

In the video, we will discuss where Bitcoin and the broader crypto market may be going from here by looking at the changes in the Crypto Fear and Greed Index. We will also talk about recent major developments in the crypto space, including Solana’s ‘embassy’ and regulators’ warning about Voyager (VYGVF).

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

